Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump’s track record

EDITOR: Let’s think about the best possible Mueller report for Donald Trump — one that says he is a Boy Scout.

Our president will be a pure man whose track record is one of surrounding himself with senior officials who operate on the wrong side of the law. Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort were in big jobs that Trump freely chose them for. Trump chose Michael Cohen, promoted him to executive vice president of the Trump Organization, made him his personal lawyer and trusted him with his most personal affairs for over 10 years. Add George Papadopolus, Rick Gates and Roger Stone to the list.

Other relevant facts include Trump routinely contradicting his own team (CIA and FBI) in front of the world; saying things he has to walk back (“good people on both sides”); denigrating people he needs as allies (Paul Ryan) and, in a country that must make diversity work to prosper, picking fights with non-whites and women (Frederica Wilson, Maxine Waters).

We have a president who is a poor manager — one who doesn’t know how to vet senior staff, who defeats his own agenda by damaging his coalition and who exploits divisions in our citizenry, rather than unites us. I could go on, but the picture is clear.

TOM TEPE

Kenwood

The American myth

EDITOR: The articles on the college admissions scam, in which wealthy parents paid a company to manipulate and bribe to get their children into elite universities, refer to the creation of fake athletic records.

To me, this says worlds about more than just this scandal. It says universities provide special admissions tracks for student athletes whose academic records may be insufficient on their own. It says athletics is uniquely important at many universities compared not just to academic disciplines but to other performance activities (music, theater, art).

If the articles had described the creation of fake resumes for these students as world-class trumpeters or stunningly creative physicists, I would still be offended by the criminality of these parents and the company that served their dark intent. But I would feel a little better about the universities.

This episode also highlights that our society so often favors the already advantaged. When Harvard on your resume ensures you’ll get special attention when applying for jobs over evidence of your actual competence, it signals that the rags-to-riches story that’s part of the American dream has become a myth.

BILL HOUGHTON

Sebastopol

Free to kill

EDITOR: So the message to killers (of their own children and other people’s children) is go ahead and do it, we (the public) will take care of you for the rest of your lives to the tune of over $90,000 a year, including medical care that surpasses a lot of that provided to citizens who don’t happen to be in prison (“Newsom freezes death penalty,” Wednesday). And, yes, you might be entitled to a sex change while we are at it.

But, please, general public (not in prison for murder), don’t dare ask for anything like that. In fact, you might just die because you cannot afford medical care.

CHARLENE STONE

Santa Rosa