Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

March 19, 2019, 12:03AM

Trump’s track record

EDITOR: Let’s think about the best possible Mueller report for Donald Trump — one that says he is a Boy Scout.

Our president will be a pure man whose track record is one of surrounding himself with senior officials who operate on the wrong side of the law. Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort were in big jobs that Trump freely chose them for. Trump chose Michael Cohen, promoted him to executive vice president of the Trump Organization, made him his personal lawyer and trusted him with his most personal affairs for over 10 years. Add George Papadopolus, Rick Gates and Roger Stone to the list.

Other relevant facts include Trump routinely contradicting his own team (CIA and FBI) in front of the world; saying things he has to walk back (“good people on both sides”); denigrating people he needs as allies (Paul Ryan) and, in a country that must make diversity work to prosper, picking fights with non-whites and women (Frederica Wilson, Maxine Waters).

We have a president who is a poor manager — one who doesn’t know how to vet senior staff, who defeats his own agenda by damaging his coalition and who exploits divisions in our citizenry, rather than unites us. I could go on, but the picture is clear.

TOM TEPE

Kenwood

The American myth

EDITOR: The articles on the college admissions scam, in which wealthy parents paid a company to manipulate and bribe to get their children into elite universities, refer to the creation of fake athletic records.

To me, this says worlds about more than just this scandal. It says universities provide special admissions tracks for student athletes whose academic records may be insufficient on their own. It says athletics is uniquely important at many universities compared not just to academic disciplines but to other performance activities (music, theater, art).

If the articles had described the creation of fake resumes for these students as world-class trumpeters or stunningly creative physicists, I would still be offended by the criminality of these parents and the company that served their dark intent. But I would feel a little better about the universities.

This episode also highlights that our society so often favors the already advantaged. When Harvard on your resume ensures you’ll get special attention when applying for jobs over evidence of your actual competence, it signals that the rags-to-riches story that’s part of the American dream has become a myth.

BILL HOUGHTON

Sebastopol

Free to kill

EDITOR: So the message to killers (of their own children and other people’s children) is go ahead and do it, we (the public) will take care of you for the rest of your lives to the tune of over $90,000 a year, including medical care that surpasses a lot of that provided to citizens who don’t happen to be in prison (“Newsom freezes death penalty,” Wednesday). And, yes, you might be entitled to a sex change while we are at it.

But, please, general public (not in prison for murder), don’t dare ask for anything like that. In fact, you might just die because you cannot afford medical care.

CHARLENE STONE

Santa Rosa

One-sided editorial

EDITOR: We were disappointed to read another editorial taking a one-sided approach against labor unions, with regard to recent Santa Rosa City Schools negotiations (“SR teachers, district should close a deal without a strike,” March 10). The district’s current offer, which the editorial referred to as “sweetened,” falls below the state provided cost-of-living adjustment.

The editorial mentions that the district has “struggled to balance its books in recent years.” However, it doesn’t mention costly accounting errors, a bloated district office and excessive consultants and attorney fees, which are close to double the state average.

The district’s threat to fire 50 teachers, which would greatly increase class size, is another attempt to stoke fear in teachers and parents through provocative public negotiations.

Santa Rosa students deserve to keep their talented teachers, who are fleeing to districts that prioritize teachers in their budgets. Santa Rosa City Schools barely meets the legally required minimum of 55 percent of the total budget to teachers (it currently sits at 55.4 percent).

After a combined 40 years of dedicated service to the students of Santa Rosa City Schools, we hope negotiations can continue productively for a reasonable contract. But, like most teachers and counselors, we are tired of being disrespected and are willing to stand up for fair compensation and the respect we’ve earned.

SETH and TINA GEFFNER

Santa Rosa

Corrupt party, indeed

EDITOR: D.P. Hall protested about the Democratic Party being corrupt (“A corrupted party,” Letters, Saturday). Excuse me, but Hall has sadly confused our political parties.

One party has sought to keep the American people from voting, and that is the Republican Party. Despite trying hard to show that our elections aren’t run fairly, the only corruption was found on, you guessed it, the Republican side.

Republicans have worked for years to gerrymander and to restrict early voting. They oppose making Election Day a holiday and generally will do anything to keep the will of the people from being reflected in an honest election.

The rest of Hall’s letter is typical nonsense, including a smear of the Southern Poverty Law Center. But I guess civil rights isn’t important for the most corrupt party, with the most corrupt president to date — the Republicans.

SUSAN J. PACKER

Guerneville

