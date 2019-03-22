Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Electoral vs. popular votes

EDITOR: I would like to weigh in on the issue of the Electoral College in presidential elections. I am not fond of changing rules for the sole purpose of changing outcomes. So what I am proposing keeps the Electoral College but curbs its excesses.

It is possible that in future presidential elections candidates could win the electoral vote but lose the popular vote by ever-increasing margins. That wouldn’t be a good thing in that the integrity of the election would be at stake. However, in our history, it hasn’t happened that often.

I propose a fail-safe mechanism. If a presidential candidate wins the electoral vote but loses the popular vote by X plus 1, the popular vote prevails.

What would be accomplished is that the influence of small states would be preserved, but only to a point. The dilemma would be in determining the numerical value of X. As I write, I realize this would be quite a fight. But I stand by my idea.

MARK HOGAN

Sebastopol

What will our kids say?

EDITOR: The past year or two has seen an unprecedented number of natural disasters in the U.S.: major hurricanes back to back, tornadoes ripping through the South, the most destructive wildfires in California’s history, record-breaking subzero cold in the East and Midwest, some of the hottest years on record, etc. The rest of the world has suffered from ever-increasing drought, desertification, melting glaciers, typhoons, flooding, etc.

These phenomena are not unrelated. They are part of a larger pattern of climate change. According to the vast majority of climate scientists, these are the beginning effects of climate change that will, without question, get much worse in the foreseeable future.

For the next 12 years, according to the latest report from the U.S. government, we have the chance to limit those effects to something other than total global collapse. After that, it will be out of our hands.

It’s easy to go into denial about the catastrophic nature of what humankind faces. But we need to ask ourselves one serious question: What will our children and grandchildren say about us 30 or 50 years from now? Will they curse us for willfully ignoring clear signs of impending destruction of a livable planet for them? This question requires our active attention.

It’s past time to take a stand.

CHUCK SHER

Petaluma

Sensible time changes

EDITOR: Will Brown’s suggestion that we split the difference between daylight and standard time is a reasonable one (“The last time change,” Letters, March 15). Millions of people already do this in India, Iran, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and parts of Canada and Australia. Some places have quarter-hour time zones. There’s nothing sacred in the crazy pattern chosen for us in wartime and maintained ever since.

PETRA BOARDMAN

Healdsburg

Trump and Maduro

EDITOR: President Donald Trump finally met an autocrat he doesn’t like: President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela.

Maduro isn’t only a socialist who opposes American imperialism, but he sits on a ton of oil that we covet. Because right-wing dictators protect our investments in Latin America, we prefer them to leftists like Hugo Chávez or Maduro.