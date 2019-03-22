Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
March 22, 2019, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Electoral vs. popular votes

EDITOR: I would like to weigh in on the issue of the Electoral College in presidential elections. I am not fond of changing rules for the sole purpose of changing outcomes. So what I am proposing keeps the Electoral College but curbs its excesses.

It is possible that in future presidential elections candidates could win the electoral vote but lose the popular vote by ever-increasing margins. That wouldn’t be a good thing in that the integrity of the election would be at stake. However, in our history, it hasn’t happened that often.

I propose a fail-safe mechanism. If a presidential candidate wins the electoral vote but loses the popular vote by X plus 1, the popular vote prevails.

What would be accomplished is that the influence of small states would be preserved, but only to a point. The dilemma would be in determining the numerical value of X. As I write, I realize this would be quite a fight. But I stand by my idea.

MARK HOGAN

Sebastopol

What will our kids say?

EDITOR: The past year or two has seen an unprecedented number of natural disasters in the U.S.: major hurricanes back to back, tornadoes ripping through the South, the most destructive wildfires in California’s history, record-breaking subzero cold in the East and Midwest, some of the hottest years on record, etc. The rest of the world has suffered from ever-increasing drought, desertification, melting glaciers, typhoons, flooding, etc.

These phenomena are not unrelated. They are part of a larger pattern of climate change. According to the vast majority of climate scientists, these are the beginning effects of climate change that will, without question, get much worse in the foreseeable future.

For the next 12 years, according to the latest report from the U.S. government, we have the chance to limit those effects to something other than total global collapse. After that, it will be out of our hands.

It’s easy to go into denial about the catastrophic nature of what humankind faces. But we need to ask ourselves one serious question: What will our children and grandchildren say about us 30 or 50 years from now? Will they curse us for willfully ignoring clear signs of impending destruction of a livable planet for them? This question requires our active attention.

It’s past time to take a stand.

CHUCK SHER

Petaluma

Sensible time changes

EDITOR: Will Brown’s suggestion that we split the difference between daylight and standard time is a reasonable one (“The last time change,” Letters, March 15). Millions of people already do this in India, Iran, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and parts of Canada and Australia. Some places have quarter-hour time zones. There’s nothing sacred in the crazy pattern chosen for us in wartime and maintained ever since.

PETRA BOARDMAN

Healdsburg

Trump and Maduro

EDITOR: President Donald Trump finally met an autocrat he doesn’t like: President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela.

Maduro isn’t only a socialist who opposes American imperialism, but he sits on a ton of oil that we covet. Because right-wing dictators protect our investments in Latin America, we prefer them to leftists like Hugo Chávez or Maduro.

Venezuela was the richest country in Latin America, but corruption was rampant, wealth was concentrated and the majority lived in poverty.

Venezuelans elected Chávez because he promised to redistribute oil revenue through new social programs, but the economy collapsed under Maduro, as oil production declined and prices fell, creating a humanitarian crisis.

Taking advantage of this crisis, the political opposition organized a coup to remove Maduro and make Juan Guaidó president. This was followed by political theater in which the opposition tried to drive relief supplies across the border, provoking a strong reaction by the border police.

Instead of threatening military action and imposing sanctions on Venezuela, which limits its ability to import food and medicine, the United States should support a peaceful resolution of the conflict through the Organization of American States or the United Nations, while providing relief through normal ports of entry and via international agencies.

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

Everyone gets help

EDITOR: I was saddened reading columnist Marcos Bretón’s explanation of dismissive comments labeling him a “token” because of his ethnicity (“Try being called token in college admissions,” Sunday). He should be proud of his accomplishments and also recognize he might have received help. So what.

Affirmative action provides help to those not “born on third base,” as he put it. But here’s the rub: All successful white people aren’t born on third base, just as all successful people with Spanish surnames aren’t tokens, and everyone has someone make dismissive comments to them at some point in their life.

The “privileged white people” cheating to get their children admitted to elite colleges weren’t so privileged after all (they had to cheat/bribe their way in) and weren’t necessarily white, but they behaved horribly. And Bretón behaved badly by dismissing and condemning “rich white people” as being given their success by their ethnicity. He dismissed the success of Brett Kavanaugh, Gavin Newsom and Jared Kushner because they got help. He dismissed the success of the movie “Green Book” because it was created by white guys.

There are well- and badly behaved people in every economic level and ethnicity. Let’s call these cheaters out for their despicable behavior and not their ethnicity or wealth.

KRISTEN DECKER

Petaluma

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine