BRETÓN: Outraged by the college scandal? Try being called a token

Rich people busted for allegedly bribing and buying their unqualified kids into elite universities was news that caused some of us to shake our heads in dismay. And in the memory of the affirmative action baggage we have carried like weights of shame as we stumbled from college into the workplace.

Yeah, that really sucked.

If your parents were from Mexico like mine, then this was the drill: Your place in college was secured by tokenism. Or so you were told by “friends.” And when you were hired for your chosen field, as I was hired by the San Jose Mercury News and then the Sacramento Bee, then you were a “minority hire.” Or so you were told by “friends.”

I struggle to express the hole these indignities burned in me when I was naive and young and unaware of the social, political and cultural upheaval caused by the integration of white-collar jobs and universities, a process that began before I came of age in the 1980s, but was in full backlash mode when I cluelessly took my place in the line of American opportunity.

What does this have to do with Tuesday’s news of a foiled college admissions scam allegedly led by a Sacramento man? Well, everything.

I was reading this story with my morning coffee — about how privileged white people were accused of buying access to elite universities for their kids who presumably wouldn’t otherwise qualify — and remembering all the times I heard that minority students didn’t belong in universities. They were told that they were only there because of their immigrant backgrounds or the color of their skin. I had a “friend” say that to my face as I was about to graduate from San Jose State University in 1986.

To paraphrase a formative experience, it went something like this: “Hey Marcos. Congratulations on your internship at the Los Angeles Times. I wish I had a Spanish surname so I could get an internship at the L.A. Times.”

The guy who said that is the editor of a newspaper today. And what did I do or say in response? Nothing. I internalized it and I let that comment — and many others — mess with me for years.

Until that comment, I had no idea how our world worked with respect to opportunity, race, and ethnicity.

The flashpoint was always the same. It arose when someone from a minority group aspired to a university or a job that had relatively few minorities. Then it became a big problem. A big, big problem. Then your colleagues or classmates would question your legitimacy behind your back — or right front of you.

In the early part of my career, in San Jose and Sacramento, I worked alongside men and women who helped integrate newsrooms and, I’m here to tell you, that was neither easy nor pleasant. Because when people are vying opportunities, some believe that those opportunities should belong to them. And when those opportunities go to someone else? Well, that’s how the “reverse racism” charge was born despite all evidence to the contrary.

Privilege still prevails in America, and anyone who says otherwise is not paying attention.

That’s how Brett Kavanaugh could sneer during his U.S. Senate confirmation hearing that he got into Yale all on his own, even though he absolutely received help. That’s how Gov. Gavin Newsom can describe himself as a small business owner when his family connections to the Gettys and other superrich California families have greased his skids since he was a kid. That’s how Jared Kushner’s daddy could buy his way into Harvard. After that, the young lad availed himself of his privilege to become right-hand man to the president of the United States. How did he do that? He married the president’s daughter.