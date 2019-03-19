PD Editorial: Racial profiling patterns deserve more scrutiny

The results from California’s first-of-its-kind racial profiling law are discouraging.

It’s not that they were bad. The California Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board didn’t report widespread profiling by law enforcement officers. Just the opposite. The number of profiling complaints appears unrealistically small compared with what other studies have shown.

California has taken on a massive challenge by collecting and analyzing demographic data on detentions and searches by most law enforcement agencies, and the requirements will expand over the next few years. Such data are needed to help eliminate racial and other biases in police work.

Profiling in individual situations is difficult to prove unless an officer admits to stopping a motorist or frisking a person because of the individual’s skin color, perceived sexual orientation or other identity characteristic. Hence, collection and analysis of reliable data help identify repeated or systemic profiling.

California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Act of 2015 is supposed to generate that data. It requires detailed self- reporting by police agencies.

The 2019 annual report, which contains data from 2017, counts only 865 profiling complaints, three-quarters of them involving race or ethnicity. Moreover, only 10 complaints were ultimately sustained, and about 1 in 6 agencies reported no complaints.

It’s possible that actual incidents of profiling are far fewer than people think, which would be good news. But it also is likely that incidents of profiling are vastly underreported.

One problem is that police departments vary in how and what they report to the state. An even greater problem is that people often are reluctant or unsure how to make a complaint.

And then there’s the question of whether police departments can be relied upon to self-report data that makes them look bad when there is little or no consequence for fudging the numbers.

The state report makes a series of recommendations, including that agencies make it easier for people to file informal complaints and that those complaints be documented for statistical purposes.

Compiling the data places a burden on individual officers and agencies, but it is important for understanding police conduct and spotting patterns. Still, the time involved could be an obstacle to obtaining accurate results. A better approach might be to have independent investigators examine individual departments, learning lessons applicable throughout the state.

Profiling based on race, economic status, sexual orientation and other factors has a long and sordid history in law enforcement.

Not so long ago, officers learned that certain types of people were more likely to commit crimes. Indeed, vicious circles formed. For example, because African-Americans made up a disproportionately large number of people arrested and convicted, that statistic justified ever more traffic stops and searches of African-Americans. And then that led to African-Americans being even more disproportionately represented among convictions.

Similar patterns occurred for other groups like low-income, LGBTQ and Latinos.

Now California is finally trying to break those patterns, but it needs reliable data to do it. Profiling is not only discriminatory and repressive, it also is unproductive. Racial and identity profiling diverts officers from the larger picture of who is violating our laws.

