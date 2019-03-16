PD Editorial: Mourning again after another senseless attack

Yet again, the world mourns.

The story is agonizingly familiar: A gunman, maybe more than one, opened fire, killing at least 49 people and wounding four dozen more, including small children. This time, the terrorist rampage took place during Friday Prayer at two mosques in Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island.

Before the attack, the gunman posted a 74-page white supremacist manifesto.

And, in a grotesque new twist, the massacre was streamed live on the internet from a helmet camera. Shame on anyone who watched.

Attacks like these are callous and cowardly. But, and we’ve said it before, they occur so frequently, they’re no longer surprising. And even the smallest and most remote places aren’t immune from terrorism.

This time, the targets were mosques. In November, in Pittsburgh, the scene was a synagogue.

The list of mass shootings in the past decade is getting too long to remember: Christian churches in Charleston, South Carolina and Sutherland Springs, Texas; a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, a mosque in Quebec City; nightclubs in Orlando, Paris and Thousand Oaks; a concert in Las Vegas; high schools in Texas and Florida; a holiday party in San Bernardino; elementary schools in Rio de Janeiro and Newtown, Connecticut. That’s just a small sample.

Our hearts and prayers are with Friday’s victims and their loved ones. They need to know they aren’t alone in their grief.

“They are us,” said Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister. “The person who has perpetrated this violence against us is not.”

The suspect in Christchurch is a self-styled “entho-nationalist” who identified himself as Brenton Tarrant. He is in police custody. At least three other people were detained. Tarrant’s manifesto, posted online shortly before the attacks, is filled with conspiracy theories and hatred toward nonwhites and Muslims and immigrant “invaders.” It says he wanted to show that “there was no where left to go that was safe and free from mass immigration.” Ironically, Tarrant is an immigrant himself, having moved to New Zealand from Australia.

Friday’s attack is fresh evidence that right-wing terror is at least as big a global threat as Islamic extremism. No country is beyond the reach of terrorist hate and violence.

Some people are blaming the poisonous political rhetoric about immigrants that has become all too common around the world, including here in the United States. Yes, our civic dialogue needs to be more civil, but responsibility for these killings lies with the gunman.

Moreover, it appears his influences were other extremists. The name of Alexandre Bissonnette, who carried out the Quebec City killings in 2017, was inscribed on one of his weapons. He cited Dylann Roof, who shot nine African-Americans at a Bible study class in Charleston in 2015, and Anders Breivik, who killed 71 people in Norway in 2011. His live stream amplified his hateful message in some of the darkest corners of the internet.

That’s one more thing that social media networks need to police. But hate and bigotry didn’t start with the internet. They just spread faster in cyberspace. If free societies are going to stamp out violence like Friday’s — “one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” Ardern said — we must call out hatred and counter it with tolerance.

We cannot shrink from the challenge.

