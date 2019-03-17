PD Editorial: A small price for less bridge traffic

A not-so-random fact: Motorists pay $15 to cross the George Washington Bridge, which connects New York and New Jersey.

We doubt that many of our readers knew that.

And we’re pretty sure it isn’t going to change anyone’s opinion of a proposal to raise the toll on the Golden Gate Bridge by $1.25 to $1.80 in small increments over the next four years.

(The toll is presently $8 and $7 for FasTrak users.)

But consider this: Southbound traffic on the bridge typically moves at the speed limit during the morning commute. Why? Because the Golden Gate Bridge District spends 57 percent of its revenue on ferries and buses, including express service from Santa Rosa to San Francisco.

“We get cars off the road,” said Denis Mulligan, the general manager of the bridge district.

Nearly all of the money collected from motorists goes to transit operations. In the $257 million budget for 2018-19, revenue from tolls exceeds transit expenditures by only $5.5 million. The rest of the district’s costs are covered by government grants, fares paid by bus and ferry riders, concessions and advertising sales.

Costs include repaving, security and upkeep of one of the world’s best-known landmarks.

Over the next four years, spending plans include seismic upgrades, a new toll gantry and a steel net to deter suicides, which occur about twice a month. The district wants to buy a fleet of hybrid buses and hopes to acquire an eighth boat to meet the growing demand for ferry service. Total cost: $1 billion, with grants and other sources expected to cover about 80 percent.

The rest would come from tolls.

Golden Gate Bridge tolls have gone up 25 cents annually since 2014. This week, the bridge board will review four toll hike options ranging from 25 cents to 35 cents annually for 2019-2023. Each option retains the $1 discount for FasTrak users.

The maintenance and seismic safety work must be done, so the only alternative to tolls is to reduce bus and ferry service, which would put more cars on the bridge. Still, we’d like to see any increases capped at 25 cents a year. No need to catch up with the George Washington Bridge.

