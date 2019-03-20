Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Making streets safe

EDITOR: Earlier this month, a woman riding a bike in San Francisco was killed by a truck. Within days, the city made changes to the street where it happened to make it safer for people on bicycles.

In the past 10 months in Santa Rosa, at least four pedestrians and cyclists have been killed on city streets (“Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run,” Saturday). Two of the deaths happened a month apart at the same intersection. The city has done nothing in response to those lost lives to improve safety for people who are walking or biking.

We must revamp our transportation priorities and end these senseless deaths. The city must redesign streets and intersections to provide safety for people who want to walk or bike and not simply to move cars as quickly as possible through town.

BRAD HEAVNER

Santa Rosa

Homeless services

EDITOR: I would like to address part of the reason we have homelessness and raise awareness on the significant impact of mental health in this population.

My fiancé worked for several years in a local mental health facility, and we have witnessed firsthand the “treat ’em and street ’em” mentality — a brief stabilizing before turning them back over to the streets without resources or support.

My children and I had the unfortunate temporary experience of being homeless here in Sonoma County as well, and we were impacted by the revolving door in this community. The homeless are shuffled around the community, their encampments are torn down and are considered eyesores and burdens.

Has anybody else wondered where our tax dollars are going? The cost of disrupting vs. helping our homeless community, which suffers with mental health issues? What if those tax dollars were used to better our resources to support wellness and autonomy?

As we all know, the homeless issue here is part of a global problem, but if we think globally and take action locally we can effectively impact the crisis.

ALISHA SHAW

Santa Rosa

Vaccine exemptions

EDITOR: I think the state Medical Board should create a committee of board-certified pediatricians to review exemption written for vaccines. They could pay a nominal fee for the review process.

If doctors knew another doctor was going to review the exemptions, I think it would enormously decrease the number that are being written and save lives. This committee could even have written and accepted guidelines to assist them

DR. CHARLES D. GOODMAN

Chairman of pediatrics, Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Ilhan Omar’s comments

EDITOR: There seems to be a great deal of confusion lately about the relationship between anti-Semitism and criticism of Israel. In his March 11 column (“Let’s stay united against bigotry in all its forms”), E.J. Dionne wrote about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s alleged “careless use of language,” purportedly in tweets and speeches about the Israel lobby.

Dionne should know about such carelessness because he continues to say Omar, D-Minnesota, was talking “about Jews and Israel.” But she never mentioned the word “Jews” in any of her comments.

She was speaking about the influence the Israel lobby, headed by the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee, has on Congress. Certainly there are thousands of Jews — as well as Christians — involved in the Israel lobby network, which funnels money to candidates for Congress and local elected positions, but criticizing AIPAC is no more anti-Semitic than criticizing the pharmaceutical lobby is anti-medication.