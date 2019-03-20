Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
March 20, 2019, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Making streets safe

EDITOR: Earlier this month, a woman riding a bike in San Francisco was killed by a truck. Within days, the city made changes to the street where it happened to make it safer for people on bicycles.

In the past 10 months in Santa Rosa, at least four pedestrians and cyclists have been killed on city streets (“Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run,” Saturday). Two of the deaths happened a month apart at the same intersection. The city has done nothing in response to those lost lives to improve safety for people who are walking or biking.

We must revamp our transportation priorities and end these senseless deaths. The city must redesign streets and intersections to provide safety for people who want to walk or bike and not simply to move cars as quickly as possible through town.

BRAD HEAVNER

Santa Rosa

Homeless services

EDITOR: I would like to address part of the reason we have homelessness and raise awareness on the significant impact of mental health in this population.

My fiancé worked for several years in a local mental health facility, and we have witnessed firsthand the “treat ’em and street ’em” mentality — a brief stabilizing before turning them back over to the streets without resources or support.

My children and I had the unfortunate temporary experience of being homeless here in Sonoma County as well, and we were impacted by the revolving door in this community. The homeless are shuffled around the community, their encampments are torn down and are considered eyesores and burdens.

Has anybody else wondered where our tax dollars are going? The cost of disrupting vs. helping our homeless community, which suffers with mental health issues? What if those tax dollars were used to better our resources to support wellness and autonomy?

As we all know, the homeless issue here is part of a global problem, but if we think globally and take action locally we can effectively impact the crisis.

ALISHA SHAW

Santa Rosa

Vaccine exemptions

EDITOR: I think the state Medical Board should create a committee of board-certified pediatricians to review exemption written for vaccines. They could pay a nominal fee for the review process.

If doctors knew another doctor was going to review the exemptions, I think it would enormously decrease the number that are being written and save lives. This committee could even have written and accepted guidelines to assist them

DR. CHARLES D. GOODMAN

Chairman of pediatrics, Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Ilhan Omar’s comments

EDITOR: There seems to be a great deal of confusion lately about the relationship between anti-Semitism and criticism of Israel. In his March 11 column (“Let’s stay united against bigotry in all its forms”), E.J. Dionne wrote about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s alleged “careless use of language,” purportedly in tweets and speeches about the Israel lobby.

Dionne should know about such carelessness because he continues to say Omar, D-Minnesota, was talking “about Jews and Israel.” But she never mentioned the word “Jews” in any of her comments.

She was speaking about the influence the Israel lobby, headed by the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee, has on Congress. Certainly there are thousands of Jews — as well as Christians — involved in the Israel lobby network, which funnels money to candidates for Congress and local elected positions, but criticizing AIPAC is no more anti-Semitic than criticizing the pharmaceutical lobby is anti-medication.

Anti-Semitism is killing 17 worshippers in a Pittsburgh synagogue, drawing Nazi graffiti on the walls of buildings or mocking Orthodox Jews with grotesque characterizations on parade floats, as happened recently in Belgium.

Standing up for Palestinian rights, or anybody else’s rights is not anti-Jewish. In fact, it is what Judaism is all about.

LOIS PEARLMAN

Guerneville

Police training

EDITOR: Paul Barrier’s letter regarding “city employees with guns” begs for a response (“Police shootings,” Friday). I don’t know what Barrier does for a living, but I wonder if he has ever had to chase after a suspect in the backyards of a neighborhood in the middle of the night (or the middle of the day, for that matter), not knowing for sure if the suspect has a weapon. Has he ever made a car stop without any information about the driver being approached? Has he ever responded to a report of shots being fired or a felony assault in progress?

I wonder if Barrier knows that a law enforcement candidate undergoes a much more comprehensive background investigation than any politician. He or she doesn’t get hired based on 30-second sound bites or a recommendation of a celebrity. A candidate takes a written exam, a physical agility exam, an oral interview (possibly more than one), a medical physical exam, a polygraph and a psychological exam.

Once hired, the candidate will go to a six-month academy followed by an extensive field training program. The learning and training doesn’t end after the probation period. It goes on for the entire career.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine