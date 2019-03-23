Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

March 23, 2019, 12:09AM

Saving Scott Dam

EDITOR: Sunday’s article on Scott Dam was riddled with high-end cost quotes and exaggerated statistics (“Scott Dams’ fate debated”). While I cannot argue with the need for fish passage, there is a lot more at stake than meets the eye.

Lake Pillsbury provides 77,000 acre-feet of water to 600,000 downstream users. Recent flow models have demonstrated that with dam removal the Eel River would go dry approximately 60 percent of the time. It’s anticipated that the cannabis industry will further reduce flows. Costs to raise Coyote Dam 36 feet to increase Lake Mendocino’s capacity were estimated at $320 million, significantly more than the estimate to retrofit Scott Dam for fish passage.

Not all stakeholders are represented on Rep. Jared Huffman’s committee, which is weighted toward dam removal. The Lake Pillsbury Alliance — a stakeholders group comprised of homeowners, ranchers, campers and recreational users — was denied a seat at the table. Collateral damage?

In a time of climate change, Lake Pillsbury is a valuable resource for water, flood control and fire suppression. It’s a place for families to unplug and enjoy nature. Let’s find a reasonable solution to meet the needs of the people rather than taking the path of least resistance and falling prey the powerful anti-dam groups and the politicians who support them.

CAROLYN DAVIS CINQUINI

Santa Rosa

Newsom’s mixed message

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s comment on the death penalty: “I do not believe that a civilized society can claim to be a leader in the world as long as its government continues to sanction the premeditated and discriminatory execution of its people.”

Why are the lives of convicted murderers more precious to Newsom than the life of an unborn child who is innocent of any crime? Newsom is proposing to double the funding for family planning services in the Medi-Cal program, allocating an additional $50 million to organizations that perform abortions.

He is also suing the federal government for redirecting Title X funds to anti-abortion organizations. California doesn’t have any state-level abortion restrictions such as waiting periods, mandated parental involvement or limitations on publicly funded abortions. How does his enthusiastic support of abortion on demand equate to the sanctity of life of the people of a civilized society?

The voters of California have twice supported legislation to keep the death penalty. Newsom blatantly ignores the will of the people while supporting the premeditated and discriminatory execution of more than 150,000 lives of unborn people annually in California. All lives matter.

MIKE FORD

Santa Rosa

Right to be informed

EDITOR: Thank you for fighting, for three costly years, for our right to be informed about important public issues (“Lawsuit against paper tossed,” March 16). If Bill Gallaher had a beef with our locally owned paper, which isn’t unusual in the newspaper business, he should have walked five blocks from his office to The Press Democrat to discuss the issue with the publisher and submitted a letter to the editor or a Close to Home column.

MARY FRICKER

Sebastopol

Resentful Republicans

EDITOR: I appreciated Sunday’s column by Republican consultant Scott Jennings (“Why the GOP will never quit Trump”). He revealed that the Trump Republican is motivated by resentment at best, or simple vengeance. The result is that the Republican Party has no coherent governing philosophy.

California voters have figured this out, and election results have virtually eliminated the Republicans as a viable political movement in this state. The Republicans have no policy proposals to offer other than the usual tax cuts for people who don’t need them and social welfare cuts for people who do. They are reduced to calling the Democrats socialists or some other tweeted slur rather than engaging in a principled discussion of ideas.

There was a time when the GOP could present reasonable policy proposals and usually govern effectively. I usually disagreed with their positions, but there was at least a real interest in governing and a vigorous exchange of ideas on how best to serve the public good.

Now all substantive public policy debates are among the various Democratic factions with no credible Republican alternative or contribution. The body politic is the loser.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

Oakmont’s golf club

EDITOR: Thank you for the accurate and timely article on Oakmont’s golf club (“Golf club fate in limbo,” Monday). It often occurs in the history of nations and even in small communities, the right people are in the right place at the right time.

Here in Oakmont, we are now blessed with a superb Oakmont Village Association board and a strong Oakmont Golf Club board. They are engaged in a process that most Oakmont members, golfers or not, feel confident will be thorough, clear, vetted legally and overall in the best interests of the community and Sonoma County residents at large.

From my perspective, Oakmont will finally be under one umbrella of leadership that will respect and strengthen the guardianship of this uniquely beautiful area. The only hurdles we have to overcome are fear and timidity.

BOB GIDDINGS

Santa Rosa

