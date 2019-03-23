Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Saving Scott Dam

EDITOR: Sunday’s article on Scott Dam was riddled with high-end cost quotes and exaggerated statistics (“Scott Dams’ fate debated”). While I cannot argue with the need for fish passage, there is a lot more at stake than meets the eye.

Lake Pillsbury provides 77,000 acre-feet of water to 600,000 downstream users. Recent flow models have demonstrated that with dam removal the Eel River would go dry approximately 60 percent of the time. It’s anticipated that the cannabis industry will further reduce flows. Costs to raise Coyote Dam 36 feet to increase Lake Mendocino’s capacity were estimated at $320 million, significantly more than the estimate to retrofit Scott Dam for fish passage.

Not all stakeholders are represented on Rep. Jared Huffman’s committee, which is weighted toward dam removal. The Lake Pillsbury Alliance — a stakeholders group comprised of homeowners, ranchers, campers and recreational users — was denied a seat at the table. Collateral damage?

In a time of climate change, Lake Pillsbury is a valuable resource for water, flood control and fire suppression. It’s a place for families to unplug and enjoy nature. Let’s find a reasonable solution to meet the needs of the people rather than taking the path of least resistance and falling prey the powerful anti-dam groups and the politicians who support them.

CAROLYN DAVIS CINQUINI

Santa Rosa

Newsom’s mixed message

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s comment on the death penalty: “I do not believe that a civilized society can claim to be a leader in the world as long as its government continues to sanction the premeditated and discriminatory execution of its people.”

Why are the lives of convicted murderers more precious to Newsom than the life of an unborn child who is innocent of any crime? Newsom is proposing to double the funding for family planning services in the Medi-Cal program, allocating an additional $50 million to organizations that perform abortions.

He is also suing the federal government for redirecting Title X funds to anti-abortion organizations. California doesn’t have any state-level abortion restrictions such as waiting periods, mandated parental involvement or limitations on publicly funded abortions. How does his enthusiastic support of abortion on demand equate to the sanctity of life of the people of a civilized society?

The voters of California have twice supported legislation to keep the death penalty. Newsom blatantly ignores the will of the people while supporting the premeditated and discriminatory execution of more than 150,000 lives of unborn people annually in California. All lives matter.

MIKE FORD

Santa Rosa

Right to be informed

EDITOR: Thank you for fighting, for three costly years, for our right to be informed about important public issues (“Lawsuit against paper tossed,” March 16). If Bill Gallaher had a beef with our locally owned paper, which isn’t unusual in the newspaper business, he should have walked five blocks from his office to The Press Democrat to discuss the issue with the publisher and submitted a letter to the editor or a Close to Home column.

MARY FRICKER

Sebastopol

Resentful Republicans

EDITOR: I appreciated Sunday’s column by Republican consultant Scott Jennings (“Why the GOP will never quit Trump”). He revealed that the Trump Republican is motivated by resentment at best, or simple vengeance. The result is that the Republican Party has no coherent governing philosophy.