PD Editorial: Shining a spotlight on elections and government

No news is bad news. And for a startling number of communities across the country, local news is getting scarce.

More than 1,800 newspapers have closed in the past 15 years, according to a study conducted by the University of North Carolina. The closures have left 1,300 cities and small towns without an independent watchdog to hold public officials accountable and provide the information voters need to make informed choices.

With The Press Democrat and at least nine weekly newspapers, Sonoma County is an oasis among these news deserts.

Readers here support robust local journalism. And they will benefit from an appellate court ruling last week that upholds their right to know about big money in local politics before they cast their votes.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the state’s 1st District Court of Appeal dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought against The Press Democrat for our examination of unprecedented campaign spending during the Santa Rosa City Council election in 2016.

At issue were articles detailing $195,000 in independent expenditures by Patrick Flater, the son-in-law of developer Bill Gallaher, on behalf of three City Council candidates. The outside spending was equal to 89 percent of the money raised directly by all six candidates combined.

“The Press Democrat articles reporting on Flater’s enormous independent expenditures, explaining Flater’s connection to Gallaher, and raising questions about the source of the funds spent by Flater were clearly in connection with an issue of public interest,” Justice Mark B. Simons wrote for the court.

In upholding one of the staples of political reporting, the justices dismissed as “frivolous” arguments by the plaintiffs that campaign spending is a private matter.

Since 1974, when California voters enacted the Political Reform Act, candidates for state and local offices have been required to periodically file publicly accessible reports identifying contributors who donate more than $99. Candidates also must itemize expenditures.

Major donors, political action committees and independent expenditure committees also must report. The independent committees, which aren’t subject to any contribution limits, are emerging as the biggest spenders in local elections. (Direct contributions to Santa Rosa council candidates are limited to $500 per election cycle.)

Journalists routinely sift through campaign finance reports for information about who supports and opposes individual candidates — and to assess whether the winners are likely to be asked to decide matters important to major donors.

Nine years ago, in its Citizens United opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court correctly noted the availability of public disclosure reports as justification for its otherwise ill-advised decision to end restrictions on spending by unions and corporations to influence federal elections.

Writing for the majority, then-Justice Anthony Kennedy said “the public has an interest in knowing who is speaking about a candidate shortly before an election.”

Kennedy was right. Our democracy depends on a well-informed electorate. Indeed, that’s the primary purpose of the First Amendment’s protections of free speech and a free press.

Today, half of the counties in the United States have only one newspaper, according to the University of North Carolina study, and nearly 200 counties have no newspaper at all. In those communities, local journalists aren’t reporting on schools, current events, public agencies — or who is trying to influence elections. We’ll keep doing our best to tell you.

