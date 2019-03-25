Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Time changes

EDITOR: If we have daylight saving time year-round, sunrise will be after 8 a.m. in the winter. Most high school students would arrive at school in the dark. I suspect a lot of adults would need to be to work before the sun rose. This seems undesirable to me. “Spring forward” used to take place in April, and I don’t remember nearly as many people complaining about the time change then. Maybe we need to go back to that schedule. Much of California is farther north than Hawaii or Arizona.

MICHELLE BEKO

Santa Rosa

A bad investment

EDITOR: Regarding last Monday’s article about the Oakmont Golf Club (“Golf club’s fate in limbo”), Oakmont households all pay the same monthly fee to the Oakmont Village Association. The benefits of the golf course, despite cherry-picked talking points from the Oakmont board of directors, accrue mainly to the most valuable properties, which are on the golf course. Should the board decide to subsidize, or even buy the golf course, owners of less-expensive properties will see seriously reduced marketability because of hugely increased monthly fees.

Golf is a dying pastime. It isn’t fair to ask owners of lower-valued Oakmont properties to make a bad investment for the benefit of more valuable properties.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

Governor, not dictator

EDITOR: Gavin Newsom was elected governor, not dictator. With his moratorium on the death penalty, he has taken upon himself and his personal beliefs to subvert the will of the people of California.

He suggests by these actions that only he knows the will of the people he represents. Since the death penalty was halted in the 1970s, voters have approved multiple ballot measures to reinstate and retain it and to speed up the process for considering appeals. Chief Justice Rose Bird voted to overturn death sentences, and she was voted out of office, which is unheard of for a Supreme Court justice.

Doesn’t the governor listen? Or does he have difficulty understanding what voters want?

Each of the condemned inmates from Sonoma County is deserving of the death penalty. Ramon Salcido killed six members of his family and his employer, and he tried to kill a co-worker. Robert Scully killed a deputy sheriff who was my co-worker and a friend. Richard Allan Davis kidnapped and killed an innocent child. The list goes on.

When will the governor start listening to the people who elected him?

P.D. HARDY

Santa Rosa

Upbeat stories

EDITOR: Thank you for including more positive human stories. The world news is important, but so are the smaller stories of people helping people, inspiring people, encouraging compassion and excellence. I’m particularly warmed by the article about Dylan Chidick (“From homeless to 17 college acceptances,” March 17). We all need the reminders these days of the good in people and what they can achieve on their own.

SUE BATES-PINTAR

Petaluma

Don’t white lives matter?

EDITOR: While the press is eager to report any kind of perceived prejudice against minorities by whites, it remains relatively silent about hate crimes against white people, especially white males.

Had the situation in Petaluma been reversed, with a pack of young, white males attacking a 60-year-old black man, you could bet that this would have been national news with all the standard liberal hype instead of a small article tucked away inside the paper (“Police say hate crime targeted white man,” Wednesday).

Why, dear press, do you brush this under the rug? Don’t white lives matter?

A.M. THOMSEN

Petaluma

Organic weedkillers

EDITOR: In response to Wednesday’s article about the Roundup lawsuit (“Jury: Roundup a factor in cancer”), I would like to point out that Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance, has introduced AB 468, which would require organic landscape management practices at school sites, playgrounds and athletic fields, replacing harmful pesticides and herbicides. This would include Roundup and its main ingredient, glyphosate.

Glyphosate has been identified by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer as a probable carcinogen. It should be noted that a Sonoma County Department of Health Services’ January 2018 report said that our county’s childhood cancer rate is the fourth-highest in California, and that cancer is the leading cause of death in all age groups in our county.

Successful organic landscape management methods are being used in at least 25 California cities and municipalities. Please help prevent our children from being exposed to these toxic chemicals while at school. Encourage Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, to vote yes on AB 468. This bill will be presented to the Assembly Education Committee on Wednesday.

TIM HUDSON

Rohnert Park

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com