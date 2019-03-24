Golis: How the Gold Rush defined what California would become

COLOMA

What’s often called the largest mass migration in U.S. history began because of what happened here on Jan. 24, 1848. What happened, of course, was that a man named James Marshall discovered gold in a tailrace along the south fork of the American River.

The late Kevin Starr, who wrote nine books of California history, would later explain: “James Wilson Marshall had truly found it — found gold! — and California would never be the same.”

The state’s other great historian, Carey McWilliams, would add: “In California, the lights went on all at once, in a blaze, and they have never been dimmed.”

A visit to the Mother Lode reminds us that the Gold Rush was a defining moment for California in ways that transcend the rush of men — mostly men — eager to get rich.

Here’s Starr in “California, A History”: “In just about every way possible — its internationalism, its psychology of expectation, its artistic and literary culture, its racism, its heedless damage to the environment, its rapid creation of a political, economic and technological infrastructure — the Gold Rush established, for better or for worse, the founding patterns, the DNA code, of American California.“

If you think immigration is new to California, for example, consider this: In January of 1848, there were fewer than 10,000 people who weren’t Native Americans living in California. That is, fewer than 10,000 people came from somewhere else. Six years later, there were more than 300,000 newcomers.

Companies of men came from all over the world — from China, Japan, Australia, Chile, Peru, Mexico, England, Ireland, France, Italy, Serbia and Germany. They came, too, from the United States, which had only recently begun the process of annexing California.

Dutch Flat was founded by Germans. San Andreas and Sonora were founded by miners from Mexico. Chinese Camp was settled by, well, miners from China. You get the idea.

In Jackson, you can visit St. Sava Serbian Church and the Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, where one headstone identifies the Soso family plot. The late Mitchell Soso, Santa Rosa’s superintendent of schools for many years, grew up here. There’s also a Serbian church, built by the descendants of Serbian miners, in Angels Camp.

The Gold Rush also played a role in the development of Sonoma County. In “Santa Rosa, A Nineteenth Century Town,” co-authors Gaye LeBaron, Dee Blackman, Joann Mitchell and Harvey Hansen explain: “For many, the riches they sought in California were found in the fertile valley lands that yielded, by Eastern standards, prodigious crops in a climate that seemed to make irrigation unnecessary. … By the middle of the 1850s, the Santa Rosa Valley was supplying food to a San Francisco market that would barely meet the growing demand of the population explosion.”

Unsuccessful prospectors came to earn passage home, only to discover there was money to be made in farming these fertile valleys.

The official transfer of California from Mexico to the U.S. occurred nine days after the discovery of gold (though before the news spread). The Treaty of Guadalupe Hildago — concluding the Mexican-American War and ceding all or parts of California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Nevada to the U.S. — was signed on Feb. 2, 1848.