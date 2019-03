The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“My parents donated this building. Why do I have to sit next to a fake athlete?”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“I don’t want to admit anything.”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga

“Is this the place I submit an application depicting the child my parents can only wish they had raised?”

SUSAN STRANGE, Santa Rosa

“I’ll choose the ‘buy one, get one’ option.”

JOHN MONTALTO, Santa Rosa

“This note from my dad’s CPA says I am in the top 1 percent.”

GLORIA HADDAD, Santa Rosa