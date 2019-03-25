Dowd: Now comes Washington’s Garbo, Robert Mueller

I got a call at 3 p.m. Friday from the Washington electric company telling me that a manhole in front of my house was smoking, that the underground cable to my house had burned up because it was old and that all the power in my house was out.

“I can’t come home now,” I told the electric guy. I was extremely busy doing what everyone else in town was doing — nothing. Waiting. My house was the least of it — the whole city was short-circuiting.

After word spread that Robert Mueller was going to deliver his report to the Justice Department at noon Friday, a fog of anxiety crept in on little cat feet. (Sorry, Carl Sandburg.) After the president flew off to Mar-a-Lago, the skies darkened and rain pelted down.

We drank coffee and waited.

We ate burgers and waited.

We watched basketball and waited for Mueller’s March Madness.

All day, cable chatterers ranted about this being a significant moment in American history, but no one was sure yet what the significance was. As William Goldman once said of Hollywood, “Nobody knows anything.” And as Tom Petty sang, “The waiting is the hardest part.”

Democrats yearned to have Mueller scream “Collusion!” like Marlon Brando once screamed “Stella!” And come to the podium to announce: “This is a real national emergency. The president is a Russian agent and needs to go immediately, along with his family.”

They wished Bobby Boy Scout would go up to the Capitol and act like Rachel McAdams’ Regina George in “Mean Girls,” when she strides down the halls of the school scattering pages into the air that she had copied from the dishy Burn Book.

No chance. The 74-year-old, an Ivy League graduate and a decorated Marine in Vietnam, is so meticulous that he would not even deviate to wear a blue shirt when he ran the FBI, seeing that as compromising his integrity. He has run the only disciplined, airtight operation in the undisciplined, leaky Trump era.

Not even Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, knew what was happening when the New York Times’ Katie Rogers tracked him down at the Trump hotel at 1:30 p.m., as he sat at a table in the lobby and worked his cellphone trying to get information.

No one, from the president on down, knew exactly when the report would come or what it would say. With his usual bravado about his base, Trump told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo that “people will not stand for it” if the report was damning.

All we really knew was that this was a pivotal moment, not only for Trump but also for his Javert. If the special counsel delivered a weak gruel, after all the time, money, newsprint and digital space lavished on it, people would demand to know why he hadn’t pulled the plug long ago.

By Friday morning, White House officials had been feeling better and Democrats who had once fantasized that Mueller would put Trump in a jumpsuit to match his hair began to emphasize that it was their congressional investigations and New York prosecutors that were going to bring Trump to justice.

Still, no one knew for sure.