Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Emotional responses

EDITOR: The emotional anger-driven call for stiff sentencing, without recourse for deliberation, is an understandable response to horrific personal outcomes (“Make hit-and-run a felony for anyone,” Saturday).

As far as the law is concerned, however, removing deliberation on each case is also fraught with danger.

In many other tort cases, this course has resulted in additional lives ruined by an inability to deliberate every fact in the case. This should be the course in all cases, and especially in juvenile and other complicated cases.

Life is not as simple as this editorial would make it, and anecdotal, though horrific, sad and emotional personal stories shouldn’t be the source to remove sober, responsible flexibility in the penal code.

DAVID CARLSON

Rohnert Park

Volunteer fire forces

EDITOR: There are two misconceptions distorting the debate over what to do with Sonoma County’s 11 volunteer fire departments (“County approves fire consolidation,” Wednesday).

The first misconception is that these 11 departments are separate government agencies. It’s true that they’re legally incorporated as separate 501(c)(3) nonprofits. However, all of them operate under the same rules and regulations set by state and county government agencies. It’s much more accurate to think of each volunteer fire department as a separate fire station, not a separate government agency. Therefore, consolidating them is about shutting down fire stations, not shutting down government agencies.

The second misconception is that it’s somehow inappropriate for each volunteer fire department to have its own chief, as if this is a ridiculous duplication of resources. Just as I’m glad that each airliner has its own pilot, I believe it makes complete sense for each fire station to have its own chief.

Personally, I’m proud and happy to serve alongside a fire chief who is a full-time Cal Fire firefighter, a person with extensive local knowledge who is willing to provide decades of structural and wildland firefighting experience to our community, all at zero cost.

RICHARD SEAMAN

Board member, Camp Meeker Volunteer Fire Department

Stacking the deck

EDITOR: I’ll say one thing for the Democratic candidates. They are so transparent you can see right through their agenda.

The only reason that the Democrats want to abolish the Electoral College in favor of the popular vote is because Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the electoral vote in 2016.

Had she run a more effective campaign, like showing up at least once in Wisconsin, she might have won. Make no mistake, had Clinton won the electoral vote, there would be no movement to abolish the Electoral College.

There would also be no call from the Democrats to expand the Supreme Court or to lower the voting age. It’s very clear. If you lose, just change the rules to stack them in your favor.

The process that we use today was established in the U.S. Constitution and amended in 1804. It seems to have worked fine until 2016, when the Democrats lost an election they think they should have won.

GENE ARSENAULT

Santa Rosa

Value of journalism

EDITOR: With three friends at Aroma Roasters, searching for political leverage for permission to use a small parcel of unused public land for a trial community of warm, dry, lockable housing where a dozen burned-out homeless residents could live in security, we swerved to review the precarious economy of newspapers and the need to support the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Guardian or one of the investigative collectives.