Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Ban assault weapons

EDITOR: How many innocent lives do we have to lose before we ban military assault rifles and high-capacity ammunition magazines?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand called on her country’s Parliament to ban these weapons. According to a recent accounting on Google, in 2018 there were 387 killed and 1,274 injured by mass shootings in the U.S. So far in 2019, there have been 50 killed in the U.S. in mass shootings.

We’ve always had religious fanatics and sick psychotic criminals who are anti-Semitic maniacs who would kill as many as possible. In Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue shooting, the gunman killed 11 and injured seven with an AR-15 and three handguns. The mass murder in the Christchurch mosques killed 50.

Why is it that in the U.S., where we pride ourselves on being world leaders in many fields, we haven’t simply banned these military assault weapons? Even the most safety- minded legislators, like our own Rep. Mike Thompson, cannot make a dent in the National Rifle Association’s pro-gun voting bloc in Congress. It is shameful.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Preventing fires

EDITOR: I beg to differ with state Sen. Bill Dodd when he writes, “Finally, it is clear utilities can’t be relied upon to remove vegetation around their power lines” (“Building a defense against wildfires,” Close to Home, Sunday).

This simply isn’t true. I am a lifelong resident of California, and I have seen work by PG&E and the company it hires to inspect power lines.

The focus should be on homeowners who refuse to let PG&E inspect power lines. SB 209 isn’t going to do anything to remove the fuel causing wildfires. To quote Dr. Phil: Let’s get real.

The government (Gov. Gavin Newsom and Cal Fire) is now deploying real teams to remove the dead trees causing the devastating fires.

Get out of your office, recruit your family members and friends, and volunteer to remove the fuel.

Legislation isn’t going to prevent wildfires in California any more than a piece of paper for a restraining order is going to prevent domestic violence.

SUE HART

The Sea Ranch

The electoral vote

EDITOR: It seems unfair that a presidential candidate can win the popular vote but not the election.

Forty-eight states award their electoral votes in winner-take-all fashion.

In California, it doesn’t matter how I vote. All electoral votes will go to the Democratic candidate as the state is heavily Democratic. My vote makes no difference.

Here is my solution. I suggest the electoral votes be awarded in proportion to the popular vote in that state. This preserves the small-state influence while making every vote count. Even mine.

HANK MENEFEE

Santa Rosa

Collusion worldwide

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s timing for declaring the Golan Heights a rightful territory of Israel has so many parallels to the 2016 election it’s chilling.

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu is being indicted for crimes but seeking re-election all the same. Trump’s announcement boosts Netanyahu’s standing and influence right before the election. Is that not what was done in reverse to Hillary Clinton by the Russians right before our election?