Rezaian: Visit a prison. There’s one closer than you think.

On my latest trip to the Bay Area, I did something a bit different from what I usually do when I visit the area in which I grew up: I went to prison.

I had the opportunity to meet with inmates at San Quentin State Prison, the California penitentiary that sits on the southeastern edge of San Rafael, the city I called home for my first 33 years.

I had driven past San Quentin thousands of times. As a boy at Marin Country Day School, I looked out across the bay to see the prison’s sand-colored walls just across the water. During my childhood, my dad, his sister and a cousin all had retail businesses in an outdoor shopping mall less than a quarter of a mile from the prison.

This, though, was the first time I was going inside. It was my first experience at a prison since being released from Evin in Iran, which was also eerily close to my home in Tehran.

Prison takes on many forms around the world, and many of the people behind bars, it can be argued, are there for good reason. Regardless of an inmate’s innocence or guilt, however, there are two things that can’t be denied.

First, those of us who have known freedom and then had it taken away have a different understanding of the world from those of you who haven’t.

Second, regardless of what a person being held in prison has done or is accused of doing, he or she deserves to be treated like a human being — not a caged animal.

“If you haven’t spent significant time in prison, you’ve missed one of the essential aspects of the human social experience,” I write in my book. “You’re lesser because of it.”

The dehumanizing of an inmate begins early. Freedom of movement is neutralized. Senses are deprived, possessions seized. Then the “processing” portion of incarceration begins. Fingerprints, mugshots. A new set of clothes — a uniform — is forced on you, designed to take away one more marker of your identity. And then you are given a number to replace your name.

These steps are common to penal systems around the world.

What imprisonment often lacks, though, is the promise of rehabilitation or “correction” that’s often officially implied in the process.

Prisoners have a choice about how they’ll do their time, and at some prisons — including San Quentin — there are increasing opportunities to use it more productively. There are incentives for participating, including reduced sentences, but studies also show that inmates who stay engaged are less likely to return, which is good for society as a whole.

I met with 20 or so male inmates who take part in a weekly discussion program about topics of shared interest. They were all — whether short-timers or lifers — looking to improve themselves.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that prison can make one worldlier. The men I encountered at San Quentin were knowledgeable and cared about current events.

I was reminded of a passage I came across in a copy of the 1960 edition of the Federal Bureau of Prisons booklet: “These men read more serious literature than does the ordinary person in the community.” Literate convicts, it estimated, read from 75 to 100 books each year.