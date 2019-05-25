Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

May 25, 2019, 12:09AM

Trump’s July 4 plan

EDITOR: It seems that President Donald Trump has given up on his wish to have a military parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. Good. However, now he wants to relocate the nation’s birthday celebration to celebrate himself (“Larger July 4 role for Trump,” May 11). This would be a break from the long established nonpartisanship of this traditional event. And here is his tweet on the matter: “Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!” Ego issues?

FRANK SCHUELER

Sebastopol

Retired judges at work

EDITOR: John LemMon either didn’t know or failed to acknowledge the fact that Julie Conger is a part-time Sonoma County judge who fills in when the county’s elected judges are absent (“Voting for judges,” Letters, Wednesday).

Conger is one of the most experienced judges in not only Sonoma County but also Northern California and beyond, and we are fortunate to have such judicial expertise working for us in Sonoma County.

The reason Conger has the time to fill in is that she’s retired from a full career as a California Superior Court judge. The referenced lawsuit is basically an age discrimination complaint so she can keep working.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

Ineffective GOP

EDITOR: I think Michael Burwen must be another Republican with a poor memory (“Political stalemates,” Letters, Sunday). After a Republican- controlled Congress tried to do nothing to help Bill Clinton for about five years, followed by eight years of do-nothing Congresses under George W. Bush, then eight years of the “party of no” under Barack Obama, the Trump administration went two years without accomplishing the big things he barked about during his campaign (building the wall with Mexico paying for it, repealing the Affordable Care Act, which about 75% to 80% of people don’t want repealed).

That adds up to 23 years that the elected Republican elites have lied to their voters about wanting to get things done. And Burwen wants us to toss Trump and all the Democrats and, I guess, just elect Republicans.

How long are Republican voters going to put up with political inactivity from their party? And now Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell just wants to fill federal judgeships. Talk about repetition of craziness.

I say toss McConnell and Lindsey Graham (maybe a couple other Republican senators, also), and we might finally start getting movement from our elected officials.

BART BURR

Guerneville

Life in Alabama

EDITOR: On day one, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said that the enactment of anti-abortion legislation “stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and every life is a sacred gift from God.” On day two, Ivey permitted the execution of a man convicted of a 1997 set of murders committed when he was 19 years old.

The second day, the death penalty, the first day, the sex penalty.

EVAN FIELD

Windsor

Seeking middle ground

EDITOR: E.J. Dionne’s Monday column made some valid points (“Alabama’s unexpected lesson on abortion”). Though I am convinced that killing unborn babies is wrong, it seems clear that much of the country isn’t ready for an outright nationwide ban, and a law without popular support may do more harm than good. Perhaps there is hope for compromise after all. May I offer some suggestions?

— Let individual states regulate abortion as they see fit.

— Permit abortion clinics to function legally if they agree to operate under the same regulations required of any outpatient surgical facility regarding personnel, facilities and informed consent; informed consent to include accurate medical information about fetal development and the risks of abortion. The abortion industry consistently fights such legislation.

— Agree that babies who survive late-term abortion get the same medical care given infants born spontaneously at the same age.

We will continue to support facilities that offer concrete help, financial and emotional, to women in need, but ask that we not be required to support abortion with our taxes.

To the leadership of the Democratic Party, let your officeholders vote their consciences rather than following, lockstep, the demands of feminist extremists and the abortion industry.

JEAN GRANT

Santa Rosa

President’s pay and perks

EDITOR: A letter in Wednesday’s paper commented on the fact that the president contributes his salary to charity (“Trump’s taxes”). A basic investigation of readily available government sources reveals that he gets $400,000 in taxable salary annually plus these additional nontaxable benefits: $50,000 for expenses, a $100,000 travel allowance and $19,000 for entertainment — a grand total of $569,000 per year.

Per the Washington Post, each of Donald Trump’s golfing trips cost our nation $3.4 million, and as of Feb. 5, he had taken 19 of them — which amounts to $64.4 million. And he still has 18 months to go.

Who (in the president’s own words) is “the loser”? The president or the American people?

PATRICIA F. CLOTHIER

Santa Rosa

