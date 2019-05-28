Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Women devalued

EDITOR: First we got the Susan B. Anthony dollar coin, so often mistaken for a quarter. It was a clear and cruel message to women — and not even useful for getting a soda from a vending machine. At that time, we earned 59 cents compared to a man’s dollar, so we were too busy struggling to notice anyway.

Then we got the glimmer of a Harriet Tubman double-sawbuck within my lifetime, and our earnings had soared to 79 cents of a man’s dollar. Things were looking up. But now it’s delayed until 2028 (“Trump delays Tubman on the $20 bill,” Thursday). God willing I will live so long.

A consolation though: Ovaries are priceless and as such treasures must be monitored and controlled by wise patriarchs.

When will they fade, these frightened old men whose identify comes only from exerting both symbolic and real-life ownership over others?

MICHELINE JUSTMAN

Santa Rosa

Attacks on Israel

EDITOR: Recently there have been articles and letters in The Press Democrat about current events in Israel. Some readers seem to take the position that Israel is an apartheid state and that anti-Zionism isn’t racism. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

Anti-Zionism is, according to the U.S. State Department, nothing less than demonization and delegitimization, denying the right of Israel to exist. These attempts, at the United Nations, in classrooms and in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, are forms of anti- Semitism. They include old canards such as Israel is a colonial state, Israel stole Palestinian land, and Jews are members of a religion, not a real “people.”

Jews are the indigenous people of Palestine and have been with continuous residency for more than 3,000 years. The Palestinians have never had sovereignty over any territory there. The territory controlled today by Israel was public land granted by the British Mandate, or was captured when Israel conquered the invading Arab armies in 1967. These are all legal acquisitions under international law to be resolved by negotiations, not outright warfare — the path chosen by the Palestinian leadership.

No other country in the world is continuously attacked for its very existence.

BRANDES ELITCH

Healdsburg

Ads for county ed office

EDITOR: So I’m watching the Golf Channel on a recent afternoon and a commercial for the Sonoma County Office of Education comes on. I’ve seen it at the movies too. Just wondering: Why does SCOE need to advertise? The ad appeared to be more self-serving than informational. Wouldn’t this money be better spent in the classrooms?

STEVE WEAVER

Windsor

Memorial Day suffering

EDITOR: I don’t attend Memorial Day remembrances anymore, because they break my heart. It breaks my heart to watch ashen-faced, grief- stricken parents assuaged for their losses with the empty accolades of “men who died for our freedoms.”

No, I won’t attend until there is a concurrent day to recognize and shame the psychopaths who tore our young men from their mother’s embrace and ground them into oblivion for the sake of ego and profit.

Only when we concurrently shame Davis, Lee, Custer, McArthur, McNamara, Westmoreland, Nixon, Kissinger, Bush, Cheney, Dow, General Dynamics, Halliburton and all the other self-serving miscreants and profiteers that have wasted our young men, and when Memorial Day is an honest recognition of our failures as a country to protect our precious children, brothers and sisters from madmen, will I allow myself to suffer the pain and sorrow of a Memorial Day remembrance.