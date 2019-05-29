Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Achievements over words

EDITOR: All this banter about Donald Trump being a woman-hating racist is baseless. Since he has been president, unemployment among minorities is lower than it has ever been.

His push to remove violent, illegal immigrants from entering our country and committing crimes against our women and children speaks louder than any naughty word he may have used a decade ago.

As a minority woman, I feel much safer with him in office than I ever would have with Hillary Clinton as president.

KIMBERLY ERTL

Rohnert Park

A story of service

EDITOR: What a meaningful and uplifting story to read of veteran Dan Nevins’ struggle with his demons of war and his ultimate victory over them (“Wounded veteran finds deliverance with yoga,” Monday).

This story of determination and renewal leaves me with such a sense of awe. This man is a true testimony to the triumph of the human spirit. Thank you for your service … in more ways than one.

MARY VALENTINE

Sana Rosa

A human rights issue

EDITOR: Thank you to all the men who supported the May 21 rally in Old Courthouse Square in opposition to the draconian anti-choice laws that are being enacted in various states (“Hundreds rally against bans,” May 22).

Abortion rights aren’t just a women’s issue; this is a family issue and a human rights issue.

These bans have nothing to do with the religious right’s purported concern about the sanctity of life, nor for the welfare of women. Rather, these laws are a means to control women’s bodies, period.

If they did truly care about babies and women, they wouldn’t be enacting legislation chipping away at the very policies that ensure the health and welfare of children and women, such as gutting the food stamps program, cutting school meals for poor kids and restricting Medicaid coverage, housing assistance, education, WIC, child care subsidies, etc.

They profess to love the unborn but don’t actually care for living babies and the women who birth them. In fact, they believe a 12-year-old girl, impregnated by her rapist, who isn’t old enough to vote, drive, drink or make a contract, is somehow old enough to become a mother against her will.

This is complete insanity.

VIVIANE ISABEAU

Santa Rosa

A case of obstruction?

EDITOR: A week ago, Donald Trump publicly announced that he will abort all talks on infrastructure unless the Democrats discontinue their well-grounded investigations into his finances and obstruction of justice (“Trump erupts over probes,” Thursday).

How is this not a combination of both obstruction of justice and extortion?

He is literally threatening the safety of all American citizens by withholding action on infrastructure unless Congress stops its increasingly critical investigation into his financial ties and obligations to foreign entities as well as his clearly evidenced efforts to subvert and obstruct ongoing investigations into the well-documented Russian interference in our elections.

Like so many other Americans, I am simply dumbstruck by the utter moral corruption of the Republican Party in Congress. Not only have they conspired to be silent regarding the behavior of the president; not only do they relentlessly refuse to defend our democracy against a foreign adversary and voter suppression; they openly support Trump’s blatant aspirations to become a tyrant by destroying the balance of power that was so carefully crafted in our remarkable Constitution.