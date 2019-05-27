Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Todd Road needs help

EDITOR: Once again the Sonoma County supervisors are turning a blind eye to busy roads (“County supervisors OK $36 million in road repairs,” Wednesday).

Todd Road has been screaming to be rebuilt. We were told it was going to be rebuilt. They sent out two men to take measurements. Next, six men came out to inspect the ditches, so the standing water would flow to the Laguna. Then, about a month ago, instead of digging up the road and rebuilding it, the county road crew came out and laid some asphalt.

Next winter, with all the traffic, the crews once again will be out every week repairing the road. We, the residents, have been told for the past two to three years that we were getting our road fixed. Then the fires, so we waited; this year the flood.

Some of the roads on the county’s list have high volumes of traffic, but Moorland Avenue? Todd Road is for all intents and purposes a highway. Wasted money for the eight men who came out, and wasted money for the temporary fix with the asphalt. Come on!

YVONNE ST. CLAIR

Santa Rosa

Paying for health care

EDITOR: I like some things the Democrats do, some things the Republicans do and a lot of things that neither party can seem to do. What I don’t like is to have to pay for health care for illegal immigrants when so many Americans can’t afford it and have to go without it (“Push to expand medical coverage,” Tuesday). That’s hard for me to swallow.

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Workings of a free press

EDITOR: Yet another reader condemns The Press Democrat for abandoning its’ ethical responsibility “to seek the truth.” In doing so, D.P. Hall (“Enemies of the people,” Letters, May 20) fails to grasp the difficulty even a great paper like The Press Democrat faces in managing the limitless coverage of a pathological liar.

Donald Trump lies even when he doesn’t have to, so separating fact from fiction for readers is exactly what news reporting is all about. What makes the constitutionally protected press truly free is the very absence of codified rules and regulations overseen by agencies susceptible to political influence.

It is held accountable by the public and statutes regarding libel, etc. If you want to see what happens when a political party virtually owns a media outlet, look no further than Fox News.

Selective omission seems to work for critics like Hall who took issue with the national debt increases during the Barack Obama years of $1.1 trillion annually while failing to mention Trump’s average deficit is $1.2 trillion per year.

Why someone who embraces a liar and paints the responsible press as a “Democrat-media junta” still reads a paper is beyond me. After all, 1,286 daily newspapers can’t possibly be trusted, right?

JOHN BRODEY

Santa Rosa

Having it both ways

EDITOR: When is murder not murder? Apparently, according to some anti-abortion supporters, it isn’t murder when pregnancy results from rape or incest or the health of the mother is involved; otherwise abortions are murder. You can’t have it both ways. This is either convenient thinking or rationalization. In either case it is skewed.