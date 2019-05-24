PD Editorial: Memorial Day pardons would mock justice

President Donald Trump is unabashed in his affection for American soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines. It’s one of his best qualities.

However, according to news reports, Trump is considering Memorial Day weekend pardons for service members and security contractors convicted or accused of war crimes, including murder and desecration of a corpse, in Iraq and Afghanistan.

For Trump, who endorsed torturing prisoners during his 2016 campaign, the pardons may be an expression of unconditional support for U.S. troops.

As commander in chief, he also must stand for discipline and the rule of law.

Senior military leaders recognize what Trump evidently does not: Ignoring war crimes tells allies, adversaries and the men and women who serve in combat zones (and could be captured) that the United States doesn’t take the rules of armed conflict seriously.

Gen. Martin Dempsey, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, put it bluntly: “Bad message. Bad precedent. Abdication of moral responsibility. Risk to us.”

Gen. Charles Krulak, a former commandant of the Marine Corps, said pardoning suspected and convicted war criminals “relinquishes the United States’ moral high ground and undermines the good order and discipline critical to winning on the battlefield.”

Trump issued his first war crimes pardon earlier this month.

Army 1st Lt. Michael Behanna was convicted of murdering a suspected al-Qaida member in Iraq. Behanna was supposed to drive the man home following an interrogation, but military prosecutors said he instead took him to a railroad culvert, stripped him naked, questioned him at gunpoint and shot him.

A week ago, the White House asked the Justice Department to complete the paperwork on several other potential pardons before Memorial Day weekend. They reportedly include:

— Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL platoon leader who is accused of firing a machine-gun into civilian neighborhoods in Iraq, killing an unarmed schoolgirl and stabbing to death a captured and wounded Islamic State fighter. Gallagher, who was turned in by fellow Navy SEALs, is awaiting trial at Camp Pendleton in San Diego.

— Mathew Golsteyn, an Army major accused of killing a suspected Afghan bomb-maker after the unarmed man had been released and then disposing of his body in a burn pit in 2010. Golsteyn admitted to the killing in a TV interview.

— Nicholas Slatten, an Army veteran, convicted of murder following a 2007 incident in which 14 unarmed civilians were shot to death in a Baghdad traffic circle. Slatten was working as a security contractor at the time.

— Four Marines convicted of dereliction of duty after they were videotaped urinating on corpses of dead Taliban fighters in 2011.

The Constitution gives presidents nearly unchecked power to “grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States.” Responsible presidents use their clemency powers to correct injustices and reward people who redeem themselves.

Two of the war crimes cases have yet to be adjudicated, and there is no evidence or injustice or valor in the others.

Trump hasn’t hesitated to use his clemency powers — and he isn’t the first president whose decisions stirred controversy.

In this instance, however, he should heed the warnings that pardoning war criminals, or sparing accused criminals from facing military justice, will lead to more brutality on the battlefield — and dishonor the sacrifice of those we remember on Memorial Day.

