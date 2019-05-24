Friday’s Letters to the Editor

May 24, 2019, 12:07AM

Memorial Day’s meaning

EDITOR: Not just a three-day weekend, an unofficial start to summer or an excuse to barbecue, Memorial Day is a chance to honor all those who sacrificed their lives while serving our nation.

The national Moment of Remembrance is scheduled for 3 p.m. local time each Memorial Day and presents a chance for all Americans, alone or with family and friends, to commemorate the fallen by pausing for a minute to remember all those who so humbly gave their lives for the betterment of our nation.

There are many ways to celebrate on Memorial Day and to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country: attend a local parade or memorial service, don patriotic gear or fly your American flag at half-staff.

However you chose to spend Memorial Day and Memorial Day weekend, I encourage everyone to reflect on the freedoms and liberties you enjoy every day and give thanks to those who sacrificed their lives to protect them.

To learn how you can pay tribute not only on Memorial Day, but throughout each year, contact your local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

LAMONT DUNCAN

State commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars

Time’s up for fireworks

EDITOR: Thank you for your editorial reproaching the four local cities that still allow personal fireworks to be sold and set off, thumbing their noses in the face of common sense (“Fireworks aren’t worth the risk,” May 18). The fact that fireworks are fun for some and profitable for others is irrelevant when you consider the serious threats they pose to people, pets, wildlife and property.

To its credit, Petaluma has reduced the impact of personal fireworks in recent years by decreasing the number of days they can be sold and used.

Also, late last year, the City Council held a hearing on the matter and seemed inclined to finally ban them, but then chose to let the new council decide after the election.

So here we are, five weeks from the holiday and stuck anticipating yet more nights of courting fire and injury and loud booms that torture animals.

Please let this be the last time. For the public good.

SHERI CARDO

Petaluma

A gift of opportunity

EDITOR: What a wonderful thing Robert Smith did in offering to pay the student debts for the 2019 graduating class of Morehouse College and asking graduates to “pay it forward” (“Billionaire to pay Morehouse student debt,” Monday).

Smith’s generosity will give these graduates opportunities they probably wouldn’t otherwise have had. His benevolence will be life-changing. Perhaps more wealthy citizens will follow Smith’s example, leaving a legacy that could influence thousands of lives.

YVONNE ALEXANDER

Santa Rosa

Dementia’s toll

EDITOR: When I was 11, my father passed away after a long struggle with younger-onset dementia. Watching a parent slowly deteriorate is heartbreaking. My mother was faced with raising three children and being a caregiver to her ailing husband until his passing.

There are more than 5 million Americans with Alzheimer’s, including approximately 200,000 with younger-onset dementia. My father, aunt and grandmother all had younger-onset dementia.

Alzheimer’s is not only the sixth-leading cause of death in the country, it ranks as America’s most expensive disease, with costs projected to surpass $290 billion in 2019. The out-of-pocket costs are estimated to be 80% more than for heart disease or cancer. There are programs in place to help with the costs and care associated with dementia, such as the Older Americans Act, which helps Americans 60 and older by providing services and support.

Unfortunately, this act does not apply to those with younger-onset dementia. Please join me in urging Rep. Mike Thompson to co-sponsor the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act to make individuals with younger-onset dementia eligible for assistance. Please help families like mine have access to these services as they care for their ailing loved ones.

KATE DEVINE

Santa Rosa

Ben Carson’s dishwasher

EDITOR: I’m sorry, I’m confused. Why is it Page B3, small paragraph “News Watch” news that one of Donald Trump’s 15 Cabinet secretaries broke the law by buying himself a fancy dining set and a dishwasher, as determined by the Government Accountability Office (“Carson broke law with $40,000 purchase,” Saturday)?

Has Trump, through his own chronic corruption, fully normalized theft and graft at the Cabinet level? I don’t think that should be tolerated.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson owes us an apology and a refund, and he should step down immediately; to say nothing of the person who put him in that office in the first place.

IAN SELDEN

Santa Rosa

Reduce airport noise

EDITOR: I was heartened to read Ed Kinney’s letter regarding excessive noise from commercial aircraft (“More airport, more noise,” May 17). I have noticed a big increase in flights going over my house, which is in west Santa Rosa, far from the airport but under the designated flight path.

Kinney writes of noise mitigation at other airports. Are airport officials going to do the do same here? Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport seems poised to expand, which probably will increase daily flights. It’s time to decrease the noise of roaring engines over our homes.

MARGUERITE FINN

Santa Rosa

