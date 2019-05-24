Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Memorial Day’s meaning

EDITOR: Not just a three-day weekend, an unofficial start to summer or an excuse to barbecue, Memorial Day is a chance to honor all those who sacrificed their lives while serving our nation.

The national Moment of Remembrance is scheduled for 3 p.m. local time each Memorial Day and presents a chance for all Americans, alone or with family and friends, to commemorate the fallen by pausing for a minute to remember all those who so humbly gave their lives for the betterment of our nation.

There are many ways to celebrate on Memorial Day and to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country: attend a local parade or memorial service, don patriotic gear or fly your American flag at half-staff.

However you chose to spend Memorial Day and Memorial Day weekend, I encourage everyone to reflect on the freedoms and liberties you enjoy every day and give thanks to those who sacrificed their lives to protect them.

To learn how you can pay tribute not only on Memorial Day, but throughout each year, contact your local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

LAMONT DUNCAN

State commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars

Time’s up for fireworks

EDITOR: Thank you for your editorial reproaching the four local cities that still allow personal fireworks to be sold and set off, thumbing their noses in the face of common sense (“Fireworks aren’t worth the risk,” May 18). The fact that fireworks are fun for some and profitable for others is irrelevant when you consider the serious threats they pose to people, pets, wildlife and property.

To its credit, Petaluma has reduced the impact of personal fireworks in recent years by decreasing the number of days they can be sold and used.

Also, late last year, the City Council held a hearing on the matter and seemed inclined to finally ban them, but then chose to let the new council decide after the election.

So here we are, five weeks from the holiday and stuck anticipating yet more nights of courting fire and injury and loud booms that torture animals.

Please let this be the last time. For the public good.

SHERI CARDO

Petaluma

A gift of opportunity

EDITOR: What a wonderful thing Robert Smith did in offering to pay the student debts for the 2019 graduating class of Morehouse College and asking graduates to “pay it forward” (“Billionaire to pay Morehouse student debt,” Monday).

Smith’s generosity will give these graduates opportunities they probably wouldn’t otherwise have had. His benevolence will be life-changing. Perhaps more wealthy citizens will follow Smith’s example, leaving a legacy that could influence thousands of lives.

YVONNE ALEXANDER

Santa Rosa

Dementia’s toll

EDITOR: When I was 11, my father passed away after a long struggle with younger-onset dementia. Watching a parent slowly deteriorate is heartbreaking. My mother was faced with raising three children and being a caregiver to her ailing husband until his passing.

There are more than 5 million Americans with Alzheimer’s, including approximately 200,000 with younger-onset dementia. My father, aunt and grandmother all had younger-onset dementia.