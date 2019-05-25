The Last Word: This week’s top picks

May 25, 2019, 12:05AM

“New York gave us Roosevelt, Trump, Ocasio and de Blasio, for a batting average of .250.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“Soon there will be more people running than voting.”

JANET D. COLLINS, Cloverdale

“Sometimes an idea is so crazy it just might work. It did in 2016.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Why don’t you run? You were president of the garden club.”

JAN ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“Did he say the Big Apple or the Bad Apple?”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Don’t just sit there — think! Who should play him on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ ”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

