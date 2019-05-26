Close to Home: A partial pension solution: Free county salaries

Two weeks ago, the Sonoma County Employee Retirement Association released its 2018 actuarial report, and the pension fund suffered a staggering loss of $307 million. Instead of earning its assumed 7.25% return on investments, the fund lost 4% on its $2.8 billion in investments.

The fund has lost money 13 of the past 16 years, at an average rate of $68 million per year, because SCERA’s actuaries haven’t done a very good job of predicting investment returns and the financial impact of the disastrous decision to retroactively enhance pension formulas in 2003.

Sonoma County, in spite of the 2012 pension reforms forced upon it by the state, now has a record high unfunded pension liability of $874 million that grows to $1.2 billion if the $332 million liability for retiree health care is added. That $1.2 billion could repave every road in the county three times. In addition, since only 20% of last year’s losses are included in the pension liability due to something called smoothing, $90 million a year in losses will be carried forward for four years.

So the big question is what can be done now to reduce pension costs while we await a ruling from the California Supreme Court that may allow pension formulas for current employees to be changed going forward.

The best option is to freeze salaries until the pension picture improves. However, it seems our county supervisors believe increasing employee salaries is warranted, even at a time when the pension hole got much deeper and more expensive for taxpayers, who by law will pay both principal and interest on this liability, doubling the actual cost.

Do employees need another raise? Based on the past growth and enhanced pension benefits they have received, I don’t think so. In 2002, the average county employee’s salary plus pension costs $61,898. By last year, that cost had more than doubled to $125,435. In other words, county employees have seen a significantly higher growth rate of compensation than the average taxpayer, who last year had a median income of $49,741, according to the website Transparent California.

Our elected officials have long complained that their hands are tied when it comes to reforming pensions by the so-called California Rule, but freezing or even lowering salaries is legal and would provide an immediate savings on payroll and long-term savings on pension costs.

The immediate savings on the current county payroll of $378 million would be $11 million per year, and $117 million when compounded over five years. This savings could then be used to pay down the unfunded liability, which would double the savings since interest at 7.25% per year is charged on the pension liability.

Then there is the long-term savings since pension benefits are based upon final salary levels. For a career employee earning $100,000 at retirement versus $116,000, the savings on pension payments if they retired at 60 and lived to 85 would be $360,000. And this savings would apply to thousands of retirees over the years ahead.

The bottom line is the supervisors are now negotiating new contracts and have an excellent opportunity to prevent the pension hole from going deeper. I encourage everyone to write them and let them know how you feel about giving the employees raises while their pension costs continue to soar.

Ken Churchill is the director of New Sonoma, an organization of financial experts and citizens concerned with the finances and governance of our county.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com