PD Editorial: Get to work on the National Parks maintenance backlog

The National Park Service manages more than two dozen parks, monuments, seashores and historic sites in California, and they’re all starting to fray around the edges. Unforeseen costs nationwide, and congressional budget writers’ shortchanging public lands, have left a long list of deferred maintenance. Now lawmakers have a chance to reverse course.

The Restore Our Parks and Public Lands Act would provide up to $6.5 billion over five years to start chipping away at a maintenance backlog that totals $12 billion nationwide. Many of the deferred projects are small things that have a big impact — a potholed road, a leaking roof on a visitor center or a campground damaged by storms.

California’s sites need $2 billion worth of postponed repair work. They range from iconic Yosemite National Park ($646 million) to tiny Port Chicago Naval Magazine National Memorial ($3,874), where an explosion during World War II killed 320 people. Closest to Sonoma County, the Point Reyes National Seashore has about $72 million worth of projects on hold.

National parks are among the nation’s most popular sites to relax and recreate for Americans and foreign visitors. Last year, 40 million park visitors spent $2.7 billion in local gateway communities in California. They filled hotels, ate at restaurants and bought gear. That was part of $20.2 billion spent by 318 million park visitors nationwide.

Without sufficient resources to make repairs, problems grow worse and more expensive. That, in turn, diminishes the experience for visitors. How long until broken roads and closed restrooms start to turn them off?

The potential for lost economic activity pales in comparison to the real danger. National Park Service sites embody America’s spirit and preserve the country’s history. These are the wonders of our nation. When we let them decay, when we allow them to become less accessible to average Americans, it provides sad commentary on the country’s priorities, and we risk losing them forever.

That’s why more than 200 representatives and 37 senators from both parties have cosponsored the Restore Our Parks and Public Lands Act.

Yet despite that support, the bills haven’t moved far. They’ve only been kicked around between congressional committees. A similar bill with bipartisan support stalled in the previous Congress.

It’s not as if money should be the sticking point. Revenue from energy production on public lands would fund the act. That means fossil fuel extraction, yes, but also renewables. If the nation is going to lease public land for such projects, it might at least dedicate the money to improving other public lands. The act also contains safeguards to make sure the money goes to repairs, not new acquisitions.

Democrats and Republicans in Washington don’t get along well these days, but we like to believe that everyone can agree our national parks are worth preserving.

Ideally, Congress would better fund the parks annually so that they don’t find themselves in a maintenance hole. Before that can happen, America needs to dig out of the current hole, and the Restore Our Parks and Public Lands Act is an eminently sensible start.

