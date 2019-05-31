Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Sirens work

EDITOR: Two headlines from Sunday’s paper: “Wooded areas across county on high alert” and “New plan for public alerts.” It seems that local officials are tied to technology that often doesn’t reach everyone, isn’t quick enough and isn’t as good as simple, loud sirens. What stands in the way of using sirens (like in Hawaii to warn residents of a tsunami)?

Sirens work.

MARY WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

Caution is smart

EDITOR: I am a reliable “yes on SMART funding” voter. I have voted yes every time it’s been on the ballot and would vote yes again if it came up in the March election (“SMART seeking vote on sales tax,” May 22). However, I’m concerned that the planned vote, to extend the sales tax for another 20 years, when it’s not set to expire until 2029, is putting the cart far ahead of the horse.

I have no doubt that as more time passes, more voters will come to appreciate, and even rely on, SMART. But service has barely started, and the connectors to Cloverdale and Larkspur aren’t yet complete.

Let’s take a cue from our beloved wine industry, and let this fine service age a bit more before we serve it to the voters.

IAN MUNC

Rohnert Park

Driven by arms sales

EDITOR: I agree with Curtis Ashbeck regarding the suffering and pain experienced by families of the fallen every Memorial Day and Veterans Day (“Memorial Day suffering,” Letters, Tuesday). This past weekend, I watched as tributes, parades and memorials filled our airwaves and was curiously unmoved for the first time.

Why are we glorifying war in this way? I’m reminded of my history lessons; the ancient Romans put on spectacles to distract people from the fact that they were constantly at war, decimating their young people and bringing fear and death to the conquered.

Now we manufacture reasons to go to war. What has Iran to do with us? We had a “truce” (albeit uneasy) with Iran, but it is being violated by us. North Korea — similar story. Syria, Yemen, Israel, South America.

These warmongers in Washington have one goal: to make money off arms sales, and they must sacrifice our young people and millions abroad to satisfy their ever-increasing greed.

My father narrowly escaped death many times in World War II, and I honor his memory. He was defending his country from a tyrant. I take nothing from those who fought and died. I just want to be able to call out those who would send our youth to die for no reason other than greed.

KAY OPPENHEIMER

Santa Rosa

Transportation efficiency

EDITOR: The question posed by John Colley on the relative efficiency of electric vehicles is a good one (“Electric car costs,” Letters, Sunday). The number I use for gasoline-powered cars is 1,000 calories per mile. This is derived from a car getting 30 miles per gallon and gasoline having 30,000 calories per gallon. An electric car uses about 400 calories per mile. This is derived from an 85 kilowatt hour battery getting 185 miles (a friend’s Tesla). A side note, I can walk a mile using 110 calories and ride a mile using 22 calories.

TIM GONZALEZ

Sebastopol

