Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Guns and licensing

EDITOR: The irony is too great to ignore: at Friday’s 148th mass shooting of the year, among the 12 victims was a contractor who was visiting a public building to obtain a permit. A contractor is required to be licensed, bonded and insured and must obtain a permit for the individual jobs he takes. The man who killed him was required to do none of this to purchase and operate the gun he used.

We require more accountability and oversight over contractors, car owners, people who fish — even the person who cuts my hair is required to have her license publicly posted before she can wield scissors.

But to buy a gun? Almost nothing.

Thoughts and prayers? No thanks. Action only. Gun owners should be required to license their ownership, get a permit for the gun and, best of all, to insure the gun.

Until then, we are all sadly just Americans waiting to die of gun violence.

IAN SELDEN

Santa Rosa

When meanings change

EDITOR: Those trivializing the harm caused by the upside-down OK hand gesture need to remember the history of the swastika (“Yearbooks recalled over racist symbolism,” May 30). The word “swastika” comes from the Sanskrit svastika, which means “good fortune” or “well-being,” and before World War I, it was used widely as a symbol of good luck and auspiciousness. Far-right nationalist movements adopted it, however, and by the time the Nazis gained control of Germany, its connotations had forever changed.

The same is happening with the OK gesture. There’s no doubt some white supremacists are using it as an expression of white supremacy, such as the Australian who flashed the gesture in court after his arrest for allegedly murdering 50 people in a shooting spree at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

No one is saying the school kids in the photos are white supremacists. No one is saying that basketball players can’t flash the three-point sign.

All anyone is saying is that now is the time to stop using the gesture (outside the context of a basketball game). People are scared, for good reason. Please respect that not everyone feels as safe as you do. Learn and listen when people of color and Jewish people and LGBTQ people are saying they know what the gesture means and they are scared.

ELLEN OBSTLER

Petaluma

A Svengali for our times

EDITOR: George du Maurier created the vile Svengali, the Darth Vader of his day, in his 1895 novel “Trilby.” The villain’s name has since come to exemplify an evil person who bullies, lies, manipulates and controls people.

Wikipedia says Svengali “could be grossly impertinent. He had a kind of cynical humor which was more offensive than amusing and always laughed at the wrong thing, at the wrong time, in the wrong place. And his laughter was always derisive and full of malice.”

Move over, Vader and Svengali, Donald Trump is the new standard in villainy. And, sadly, there are a few gullible Trilbys around these parts who are so hypnotized by him that they think he walks on swamp water.

BOB CANNING

Petaluma