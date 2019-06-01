Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Rethink infrastructure

EDITOR: There are more than 4 million miles of roads in America. Add to that culverts and bridge structures throughout the system. Signage, lighting and other services. Enforcement. Of the road surfaces, 20% are in need of major repairs. Of the bridges, 47,000 are structurally deficient. We continue to build more every day, yet traffic tie-ups continue to get worse, and to occur in more places.

There is no way to fund the building, maintenance, enforcement and repair of the roads and highways of America with current prescriptions. The enormous cost and size of any plan to continue this is simply not sustainable. Reasonable minds can see this and should react appropriately. Unless governments at every level decide to rethink the status quo, we will be mired in what is impractical. When do we face that reality?

For some, it is difficult to see the present and even harder to see the future. Perhaps we can put aside partisanship and have a proper dialog? The existing state of affairs will not work. No amount of asphalt and concrete will resolve the problems. Only forward thinking will. We must elect those types. Please vote.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Disruption pays

EDITOR: So our Sonoma County Board of Supervisors just gave $450,000 to Homeless Action!, an informal group of advocates known best for disrupting Santa Rosa City Council meetings (“County aims to cut homelessness,” May 14).

A group representative was quoted as saying, “We got almost a half-million dollars thrown at us, and we’re super happy about it.” I’ll just bet they are.

When pressed to explain how the money would be spent, the representative offered a wish list of projects including safe places to park cars and RVs as well as a “village with a dozen tiny homes.”

Pressed further, however, he admitted that no land had been identified to site these projects, and he had no idea where they would be located. “My life is just a whole barrel of tentatives about all of this,” he told The Press Democrat.

No plans, no accountability, just a cool half-mil of tax-free taxpayer money. Lucky guy.

While we can each decide for ourselves if the money was a bribe intended to quiet the group from further disruption, there is little doubt that the normal vetting process for awarding taxpayer monies was waived. Not to worry, though. More sales tax increases are being readied for voter approval as we speak. No “tentatives” about that.

DAN DRUMMOND

Executive director, Sonoma County Taxpayers Association

McArthur’s legacy

EDITOR: Curtis Ashbeck (“Memorial Day suffering,” Letters, Tuesday) included Gen. Douglas McArthur in his list of “psychopaths” who “wasted” American lives in senseless wars. No doubt McArthur had his faults, but he was one of the military leaders who led this country and its allies from near defeat to victory over totalitarian regimes that, had they won, would have wiped democracy from the face of the globe.

Many Americans did die in this war, but doesn’t Ashbeck believe their sacrifice worth remembering on Memorial Day?

JOHN SCHWIRTZ

Sebastopol

Mental health cuts

EDITOR: When making difficult budget decisions, cutting the most cost-effective portion of a budget makes no sense. None. Not for a household budget, and not for Sonoma County mental health. Yet this is exactly what is slated to happen this month (“Protesters slam $1.3 million cuts,” May 17).