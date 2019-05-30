Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

May 30, 2019, 12:07AM

Housing injustice

EDITOR: Fear, despair, hopelessness and courage in the face of blatant injustice. This is what I observed at the Sonoma County Housing Authority’s May 22 meeting (“Housing lottery draws criticism,” May 23). More than 200 people, mostly elders and moms, showed up to ask how they are supposed to live. After waiting for up to 10 years for a HUD voucher to help pay the insanely high rents in Sonoma County, they were told the list was dead; a decision had been made to start over with a lottery system.

Many people who spoke out, including the friend I accompanied for moral support, were shocked that their years of vigilantly tracking where they were on the list counted for nothing. My 81-year-old friend asked if HUD would consider grandfathering in senior citizens aged who’d been on the list for five years or more. The board had no answers.

I have a question, not for the board but for all of us. I know the world always has been unjust, but how did it come to be in America that a very few live out their days in mansions surrounded by golf courses while millions of elders struggle to have a place to live, a little money to register an old car and a stove to cook on?

SUSIE SCHOLEFIELD

Rohnert Park

County failing on alerts

EDITOR: It has now been 20 months since the deadly wildfires. As another fire season gets underway, it still isn’t clear how residents will be notified of an approaching fire. Will it be a shrieking cat, barking dog, calls or loud knocks on the door from a neighbor, an unfamiliar smell or noise that jars us awake, a recently acquired air horn? Or the yet to be realized “robust, redundant” alert system promised by county supervisors and their staffs (“New plan for public alerts,” Sunday)?

Everyone appreciates the county’s understanding and pledge for more meetings and consultation. But why is it that, after more than a year and a half, more has not been accomplished to establish a system to ensure the successful emergency notification and safety of Sonoma County residents?

And what are we to think when a county spokesperson confesses, “We do not have a definite timetable in place for delivering and exercising (evacuation) plans for the most at-risk communities,” and Supervisor Susan Gorin at a Kenwood community meeting claims progress in reducing 300 action steps to 60, with most if not all of those apparently having seen little if any action to date?

Gorin’s colleague, Supervisor James Gore, acknowledged that the county failed residents badly in October 2017. The sad thing is, it still is.

GARY KOZEL

Kenwood

Abortion alternatives

EDITOR: The massive storm swirling around the topic of abortion in this country is painful to watch. As a pro-life advocate, I, like most of my fellow travelers, feel the sting of accusation and rhetoric directed our way. But let me be clear: we love and value women. We identify with the pain and fear an unexpected pregnancy brings. We understand men haven’t accepted their responsibility in many cases. We don’t think any woman should have to bear the burden alone. We don’t want to see any mother (or father) driven to an irreversible decision that affects three lives directly and many more indirectly.

There are sources of assistance for those in crisis pregnancy. In fact, there are at least three pregnancy help centers for every abortion clinic in America. We have a number of local resources to help women, men and children; they are visible and easy to find and work with, no matter what the circumstance.

We so want to see an end to abortion in our nation, and we want to see mercy and aid to those in need. Our prayer and hope is that the tear in the fabric of our politics and souls will be healed and an ethic of life and justice for every human will be the patch that binds us.

LAWRENCE LEHR

Santa Rosa

Funding schools

EDITOR: All education tax money should go to public schools that educate all, a national obligation; not a penny to private charter schools. Charter parents are free to support charter schools, but they aren’t entitled to public money.

What is taught in charter schools? How is it taught? What textbooks are used? Who are the teachers, and what are their qualification? How are the kids treated? Why should public money go to private schools? To meet charter school parents’ complaints?

Pay public schoolteachers more and thereby get higher caliber people, and also reduce the number of students in each classroom. These two actions will greatly improve education and our country.

How to pay for this? Through corporate or property taxes.

No, don’t complain. If you want a better America, you have to pay for it for it with a 1% or 2% tax increase.

ED HARMAN

Santa Rosa

Upside-down flag

EDITOR: On Memorial Day, I chose to fly our flag upside down. I refuse to allow our flag to be coopted by right-wing maniacs, so I fly it upside down, which is an officially recognized sign of distress.

The Flag Code allows the flag to be flown with the union down “as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.”

I believe our country and society are in extreme danger from the policies and actions of the current administration. I encourage others to proudly fly their flags upside down until the current administration is gone or has amended its ways.

JIM BRAY

Santa Rosa

