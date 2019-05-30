Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Housing injustice

EDITOR: Fear, despair, hopelessness and courage in the face of blatant injustice. This is what I observed at the Sonoma County Housing Authority’s May 22 meeting (“Housing lottery draws criticism,” May 23). More than 200 people, mostly elders and moms, showed up to ask how they are supposed to live. After waiting for up to 10 years for a HUD voucher to help pay the insanely high rents in Sonoma County, they were told the list was dead; a decision had been made to start over with a lottery system.

Many people who spoke out, including the friend I accompanied for moral support, were shocked that their years of vigilantly tracking where they were on the list counted for nothing. My 81-year-old friend asked if HUD would consider grandfathering in senior citizens aged who’d been on the list for five years or more. The board had no answers.

I have a question, not for the board but for all of us. I know the world always has been unjust, but how did it come to be in America that a very few live out their days in mansions surrounded by golf courses while millions of elders struggle to have a place to live, a little money to register an old car and a stove to cook on?

SUSIE SCHOLEFIELD

Rohnert Park

County failing on alerts

EDITOR: It has now been 20 months since the deadly wildfires. As another fire season gets underway, it still isn’t clear how residents will be notified of an approaching fire. Will it be a shrieking cat, barking dog, calls or loud knocks on the door from a neighbor, an unfamiliar smell or noise that jars us awake, a recently acquired air horn? Or the yet to be realized “robust, redundant” alert system promised by county supervisors and their staffs (“New plan for public alerts,” Sunday)?

Everyone appreciates the county’s understanding and pledge for more meetings and consultation. But why is it that, after more than a year and a half, more has not been accomplished to establish a system to ensure the successful emergency notification and safety of Sonoma County residents?

And what are we to think when a county spokesperson confesses, “We do not have a definite timetable in place for delivering and exercising (evacuation) plans for the most at-risk communities,” and Supervisor Susan Gorin at a Kenwood community meeting claims progress in reducing 300 action steps to 60, with most if not all of those apparently having seen little if any action to date?

Gorin’s colleague, Supervisor James Gore, acknowledged that the county failed residents badly in October 2017. The sad thing is, it still is.

GARY KOZEL

Kenwood

Abortion alternatives

EDITOR: The massive storm swirling around the topic of abortion in this country is painful to watch. As a pro-life advocate, I, like most of my fellow travelers, feel the sting of accusation and rhetoric directed our way. But let me be clear: we love and value women. We identify with the pain and fear an unexpected pregnancy brings. We understand men haven’t accepted their responsibility in many cases. We don’t think any woman should have to bear the burden alone. We don’t want to see any mother (or father) driven to an irreversible decision that affects three lives directly and many more indirectly.