PD Editorial: A snub for Harriet Tubman and US history

To the surprise of no one, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced last week that the redesigned $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman, a former slave who became a conductor on the Underground Railroad and an abolitionist leader, has been put on hold.

Tubman was selected in 2016 to be the first African American commemorated on U.S. paper currency, and the first woman since the 19th century. The Treasury Department planned to release a design for the new bill in 2020 — a fitting tribute for the centennial of women’s suffrage.

Mnuchin, who has been casting doubt on the plan for months, finally made it official at a congressional hearing on May 22: The Tubman bill — and those eager to use it — will have to wait until 2026 for a design and at least two more years after that to actually spend a Tubman.

It can’t be a coincidence that President Donald Trump will be out of office by then.

Tubman is to replace President Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill, and Trump is an unabashed fan of the slave-holding populist who drove Native Americans out of the Southeast.

In contrast to his esteem for Jackson, whose portrait now hangs in the Oval Office, Trump makes no secret of his disdain for Barack Obama. He has sharply criticized, and in many instances overturned, policies enacted by his immediate predecessor. The decision to honor Tubman is no exception. On the campaign trail in 2016, Trump called it “pure political correctness” and suggested that she be placed instead on the seldom-seen $2 bill.

The inspirational Tubman was the first choice in a survey of 609,000 people conducted by an organization called “Women on 20s,” finishing ahead of Eleanor Roosevelt, Rosa Parks, Clara Barton and other distinguished women.

Tubman won’t be the first woman on U.S. currency. Pocahontas was depicted in a scene on the back of a $20 bill issued in 1865. Martha Washington was on the front of an 1886 silver certificate. More recently, Susan B. Anthony and Sacagawea appeared on the front of $1 coins and Helen Keller on the back of Alabama’s entry in the U.S. Mint’s state quarter series.

Our currency is one of the ways that America depicts its heroes and historical figures. That currency should be a diverse as our history, which is why Tubman was chosen for the new $20 billion and a trio of suffragist leaders are supposed to appear on the back side of a new $10 bill planned for the late 2020s.

Although Obama’s administration was winding down and would be passing the project on to the next president, then-Treasury Secretary Jack Lew seemed flummoxed by suggestions in 2016 that anyone would overturn those selections.

“I don’t think somebody’s going to probably want to do that — to take the image of Harriet Tubman off of our money?” he said. “To take the image of the suffragists off?”

But references to redesigning the $20 bill disappeared from the Treasury Department website soon after Trump took office, although the postponement wasn’t confirmed until last week’s hearing on Capitol Hill.

Mnuchin attributed the delay to efforts to add security features to $10 bills and $50 bills to thwart counterfeiters. But senior department officials told the New York Times that Mnuchin feared Trump might cancel the Tubman $20 bill altogether. That wouldn’t be a surprise either, but it would be a snub not just of Tubman, but of America’s diverse history.

