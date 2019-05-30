PD Editorial: The Warriors go for three (straight)

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
May 30, 2019, 12:13AM
May 30, 2019

There’s no cheering in the press box, but we get to play by a different set of rules on the opinion pages. So without any apologies, we are rooting for the Golden State Warriors to nail down another NBA championship, their fourth in a remarkable five-year run of excellence. Game 1 of the finals is tonight in Toronto.

It’s getting harder each year to come up with superlatives worthy of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and their talented teammates. But the Warriors’ court savvy and athletic skill speak for themselves, with injuries to all-stars Kevin Durant and Boogie Cousins amounting to little more than speed bumps in their latest playoff run.

This year’s finals feature a first for the NBA — an international match, with the Toronto Raptors looking to deny the Warriors a third straight title. This year’s finals also mark the end of an era for the Dubs, who will leave “Roaracle,” their Oakland home of 48 years, for a new arena in San Francisco next season. Before they go, we want one more parade in downtown Oakland and one more banner to hang in the rafters in their new home.

