PD Editorial: Disaster victims are left waiting again

Say this for Rep. Chip Roy, he covered every contingency in explaining why he single-handedly derailed a $19.1 billion disaster relief bill last week. Roy, R-Texas, complained that the long-overdue legislation would add to the national debt and it didn’t spend even more public money. That reminds us of a Vaudeville joke about a resort with bad food … and such small portions.

Roy’s headline-grabbing stunt won’t reduce the national debt or deliver the money he wants for border enforcement. He only succeeded in delaying, yet again, help for victims of Western wildfires, Midwestern floods, hurricanes in the Southeast and Puerto Rico and other disasters.

The bill passed the Senate a week ago with bipartisan support after President Donald Trump dropped his own objections, and it was expected to clear the House on Friday on a voice vote. But that vote had to be unanimous, and Roy surprised Republicans and Democrats alike by saying no. When the bill came up again on Tuesday, Roy wasn’t there, but another backbench Republican objected. Disaster victims are still waiting.

