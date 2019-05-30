PD Editorial: California targets police shootings

May 30, 2019
While Congress struggles to pass a routine disaster relief bill, the California Legislature is closing in on landmark rules governing the use of deadly force by police. After negotiating some changes, several leading law enforcement groups dropped their opposition to Assembly Bill 392, which would allow police to use lethal force only when it is “necessary” to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to officers or bystanders.

The goal is straightforward and shouldn’t be controversial: fewer deadly shootings; California has had more than 100 in each of the past three years.

Police in San Francisco, Stockton and some other cities already follow the “necessary” standard, but most California law enforcement agencies allow officers to use deadly force if they have a “reasonable” fear that they or others are in imminent danger. Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, the author of AB 392, dropped a provision requiring officers to try deescalation first, but the new standard will be an incentive to rely more on nonlethal tactics.

Weber’s bill cleared the Assembly on Wednesday. It still needs approval from the state Senate, but the biggest obstacle — police opposition — appears to be gone. A related bill, requiring police agencies to train officers in ways of avoiding the use of lethal force, was unanimously approved Tuesday in the Senate.

