Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Time to move on

EDITOR: They just want it so bad, don’t they? Democrats in Congress and their willing accomplices in the press just cannot help themselves. Their hate and jealousy for President Donald Trump have them obsessing over one thing and one only, impeachment.

If Robert Mueller and his dream team of zealous prosecutors couldn’t come up with anything after two years and $30 million, that’s good enough for most Americans who would like to move on to bigger and more important issues.

What exactly are the Democrats offering? How do they propose to make our lives better? They would rather investigate than legislate. So pathetic and pitiful, really hard to watch.

Thankfully, we have the greatest president since Ronald Reagan at the helm. Any other president would have folded under this type of unwarranted scrutiny. A true patriot, the president continues to do what is in the interest of the American people.

He is not political. In fact, he is a dealmaker. Democrats can work with this president more so than any other Republican, perhaps ever. Infrastructure, immigration reform, the national debt and, perhaps most important, a fair China deal all can be achieved. Unfortunately, the Democrats appear to hate this president more than they love this country. What other conclusion can one come to?

T.K. McDONALD

Cotati

Farming and carbon

EDITOR: We were pleased to see the May 19 column “Keeping carbon down on the farm,” which echoes our positive experience with regenerative farming at Fetzer Vineyards. We farm 960 acres and have found regenerative practices to improve soil fertility, drought resiliency and biodiversity levels, and to support soil’s natural ability to reintegrate carbon from the atmosphere.

In an effort to share how such practices positively impact carbon storage, we recently released the results of a study that found our organic and biodynamic vineyards store more soil organic carbon than a neighboring conventional vineyard. Studies like ours highlight farmers’ unique ability to reduce negative environmental impacts in real time, ultimately helping to restore the carbon balance — a vital element in the fight against climate change.

We appreciate that Gov. Gavin Newsom recognizes the power of soil management for tackling climate change and that he proposed $28 million for the Healthy Soils Program. We hope the Legislature will go even further, also funding impactful programs like on-farm water conservation and projects that turn livestock manure into compost.

With financial support from the state’s Climate Smart Agriculture programs, California farmers and ranchers can continue to play a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

JOSEPH BRINKLEY

Director of vineyard operations, Fetzer Vineyards Hopland

Breakfast for a cause

EDITOR: Well, it’s that time of the year again, the highlight of the social season for west county communities: the pancake breakfasts at local firehouses.

The pancake breakfasts raise funds to buy equipment, and Gold Ridge spends its profits on the North Pole Brigade for needy families at Christmas.

Please keep your eyes out for signs with the dates and times. Lots of families make this a yearly event, and it’s fun to see your neighbors. Thank you for supporting your local fire departments.