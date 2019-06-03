Monday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR ATLETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
June 3, 2019, 12:03AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Losing hope

EDITOR: Life is no longer safe; it is scary. I worry about the possibility of firestorms every year, while my daughter deals with the deadly threat of tornadoes. Governments no longer seem capable of making reasonable decisions. Our world is getting hotter, and our oceans are over-fished and filling with plastic. We march toward extinction while our leaders fail us.

Care for the common man is disappearing. The rich are getting richer as the poor get poorer. Stress is overwhelming. I have lived through many crises including the Korean War, the assassination of JFK, the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal. I have endured many incompetent presidents. But I kept hoping mankind would learn from its mistakes and try to pull together to make the world a better place for everyone.

Today it appears that making money is our goal. We aren’t led by the best and the brightest. We are led by those with the most money and power, even if they are ignorant, unqualified and inept.

Now as the planet and all of its creatures race toward extinction, I wonder if the human experiment on Earth was just a big joke. Is there any hope?

PATRICIA LAWRENCE-DIETZ

Healdsburg

An upside-down budget

EDITOR: I am hopeful that Petaluma’s new city manager will do great things. But the unanimous vote by the City Council on May 20 to adopt an upside-down budget is a blemish on the history of Petaluma.

While an article in the Petaluma Argus-Courier pointed out long-term fiscal problems that are not being addressed, it didn’t point out the side-letter agreement with the firefighter’s union giving compensation increases.

There are other compensation increases going on of which the public is not aware. Much more, there are ordinances within the budget approval package appropriating funds for the operation of the city from utility funds and internal service funds.

Misappropriating ratepayer monies is a violation of the state constitution. And depleting the internal service funds after provoking a lawsuit by Safeway is downright foolish. If our City Council members are truly interested in the health of this community, they will vote no on the second reading of this ordinance.

BRYANT MOYNIHAN

Petaluma

Not a simple surgery

EDITOR: Women have been on the receiving side of untruthful medical advice over the years: faulty bladder slings, unneeded C-sections, targeting of minorities. Need I go on? Women are trusting, loyal and frustrated with past wrongs.

Currently, millions believed that in an abortion the baby was tissue, that they wouldn’t become depressed after, and that it was an easy surgery that did not kill a person. Trusted teachers told our children that it was a perfectly normal thing to do, yet the 3D and 4D ultrasound images have shown that this isn’t true.

Advertised as freedom and choice, women signed up and had abortions and nearly 50 years later are dealing with the reality that they were used for financial gain and left to deal with the pain of healing. No wonder women are angry.

This wasn’t a simple surgery, and for it to be successful someone had to die. I, for one, will not abandon these women as they begin mourning the loss of their children and open their hearts to this horrific pain. It will take time, much counseling and a lot of hand holding to heal and ever find peace.

RALINDA GINOCCHIO

Santa Rosa

Change is needed

EDITOR: What would you do if you were president and you wanted to accelerate the rate of climate change? You would do everything that the White House is doing now: retreat from the Paris agreement, ignore ominous warnings on climate change impacts from the Defense Department, foster the growth of the worst energy source for carbon dioxide emissions (coal), roll back environmental protections, hire a former coal lobbyist to be Environmental Protection Agency administrator, install a secretary of the interior who is a former oil industry lobbyist ... the list goes on.

Our planet is heating fast. The good news is that Congress is working on proposals to significantly reduce greenhouse emissions, such as HR 763, which would decrease emissions and expand clean power.

The bad news is that one major obstacle to implementing meaningful legislation occupies the White House. A few swing states will make all the difference in the historic vote of November 2020. I urge all citizens to do everything they can to effect that change, including voting for candidates who support positive climate change policies and helping in swing states to change the occupant of the White House.

Climate change is not a partisan issue. It impacts us all.

BRIAN TORONE

Kenwood

A scam call — from me?

EDITOR: I had the ultimate spoofing experience. I looked down at the Caller ID on my phone and noted that the caller was using my phone number. It is apparent they will use a familiar prefix to make it look like the caller is local. I chose not to block my own phone number.

DEBORAH K. PIETTE

Santa Rosa

Flying the flag

EDITOR: Thursday’s paper had a gold mine of items to comment on. The USS McCain, rainbow flags, over-reporting of Warrior basketball, photos in yearbooks etc. But the thing that really caught me was Jim Bray’s letter regarding flying his flag upside down on Memorial Day. He said he was refusing to allow our flag to be coopted by right-wing maniacs, and it was a protest to the current resident of the White House. That is his right.

I felt the same way during the entire Obama administration. But I didn’t fly my flag upside down because I was distressed. It flew properly in honor of and respect for the men and women who serve(d) in our military defending us in foreign lands. That didn’t mean I wanted to see wars; I wanted to respect our serving citizens. My flag, and those flown by others, are displayed to honor all of the men and women who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf and Middle East wars. Most of us are not right-wing maniacs. I imagine that many on the left are not wingnuts.

Bray should thank the veterans for defending your right to fly the flag upside down.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine