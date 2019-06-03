Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Losing hope

EDITOR: Life is no longer safe; it is scary. I worry about the possibility of firestorms every year, while my daughter deals with the deadly threat of tornadoes. Governments no longer seem capable of making reasonable decisions. Our world is getting hotter, and our oceans are over-fished and filling with plastic. We march toward extinction while our leaders fail us.

Care for the common man is disappearing. The rich are getting richer as the poor get poorer. Stress is overwhelming. I have lived through many crises including the Korean War, the assassination of JFK, the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal. I have endured many incompetent presidents. But I kept hoping mankind would learn from its mistakes and try to pull together to make the world a better place for everyone.

Today it appears that making money is our goal. We aren’t led by the best and the brightest. We are led by those with the most money and power, even if they are ignorant, unqualified and inept.

Now as the planet and all of its creatures race toward extinction, I wonder if the human experiment on Earth was just a big joke. Is there any hope?

PATRICIA LAWRENCE-DIETZ

Healdsburg

An upside-down budget

EDITOR: I am hopeful that Petaluma’s new city manager will do great things. But the unanimous vote by the City Council on May 20 to adopt an upside-down budget is a blemish on the history of Petaluma.

While an article in the Petaluma Argus-Courier pointed out long-term fiscal problems that are not being addressed, it didn’t point out the side-letter agreement with the firefighter’s union giving compensation increases.

There are other compensation increases going on of which the public is not aware. Much more, there are ordinances within the budget approval package appropriating funds for the operation of the city from utility funds and internal service funds.

Misappropriating ratepayer monies is a violation of the state constitution. And depleting the internal service funds after provoking a lawsuit by Safeway is downright foolish. If our City Council members are truly interested in the health of this community, they will vote no on the second reading of this ordinance.

BRYANT MOYNIHAN

Petaluma

Not a simple surgery

EDITOR: Women have been on the receiving side of untruthful medical advice over the years: faulty bladder slings, unneeded C-sections, targeting of minorities. Need I go on? Women are trusting, loyal and frustrated with past wrongs.

Currently, millions believed that in an abortion the baby was tissue, that they wouldn’t become depressed after, and that it was an easy surgery that did not kill a person. Trusted teachers told our children that it was a perfectly normal thing to do, yet the 3D and 4D ultrasound images have shown that this isn’t true.

Advertised as freedom and choice, women signed up and had abortions and nearly 50 years later are dealing with the reality that they were used for financial gain and left to deal with the pain of healing. No wonder women are angry.

This wasn’t a simple surgery, and for it to be successful someone had to die. I, for one, will not abandon these women as they begin mourning the loss of their children and open their hearts to this horrific pain. It will take time, much counseling and a lot of hand holding to heal and ever find peace.