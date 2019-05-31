PD Editorial: Mueller leaves Congress and voters to decide

Anyone who hoped Robert Mueller would render a verdict in his investigation of President Donald Trump surely was disappointed by the special counsel’s valedictory remarks.

But the final judgment never belonged to the special counsel.

It’s up to Congress and, ultimately, the voters to evaluate Trump’s conduct and fitness for office.

Congress has a duty, indeed a constitutional obligation, to pick up where Mueller left off. His 448-page report identifies two tasks for Congress: ensuring the integrity of American elections and determining whether the president obstructed Mueller’s investigation.

In his first, and if he can help it last, public comments on the subject, Mueller made it clear that, on the issue of obstructing justice, his investigation did not exonerate Trump: “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

As for finding culpability, Mueller said “the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”

In other words, it’s up to Congress.

Multiple House committees are trying to sort it out — without any cooperation from a president who calls Russian meddling a “hoax,” equates investigations with treason and directs aides to ignore congressional subpoenas.

With the next presidential election less than 18 months away, Congress also needs to apply Mueller’s findings about Russian interference in 2016 to ensure that hostile foreign powers are unable to sabotage future elections.

Mueller was much less constrained in his remarks about Russian activities. “They needed to be investigated and understood,” he said.

The former FBI director described “a concerted attack” with Russian citizens posing as Americans on social media and Russian intelligence officers using “sophisticated cyber techniques to hack into computers and networks used by the Clinton campaign.”

“They stole private information, and then released that information through fake online identities and through the organization WikiLeaks,” Mueller continued. “The releases were designed and timed to interfere with our election and to damage a presidential candidate.”

In 2016, that candidate was Hillary Clinton. If the Russians goal is to sow chaos and undermine public confidence in elections, who is to say they won’t use the same techniques to undercut Trump in 2020? Or that some other adversary won’t copy the Russians?

Much more must be done to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities in U.S. election systems.

So far, however, Trump’s administration has done little. Trump, according to the Mueller report, sees investigations of Russian interference as a threat to the legitimacy of his presidency, and Cabinet secretaries have been discouraged from broaching the subject with him. But the evidence is overwhelming, and failure to respond would further cloud Trump’s legacy.

As such, Congress has an even greater duty to act.

Congress, undoubtedly, would like to hear from Mueller directly. The public would benefit, too. But even if he doesn’t testify — “the report is my testimony,” he said — Mueller has provided a detailed report to inform congressional investigations of Trump’s conduct and election security. Voters also should study the special counsel’s report because these issues are unlikely to be resolved before the 2020 election.

Soon after Mueller finished speaking on Wednesday, Trump tweeted: “The case is closed!”

No, Mr. President, it isn’t.

