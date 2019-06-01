The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“OK, now we’ll play ‘rock, paper, scissors’ for infrastructure.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Two reasons: One, impeachment may backfire. Two, Republicans are going to Photoshop out my index finger.”

ELLEN SKAGERBERG, Santa Rosa

“Just remember, there are only two people standing between me and the presidency.”

JULIUS ORTH, Santa Rosa

“He usually gives me just one finger before he walks out, but not this time.”

WILL TURNER, Forestville

“His freaky tantrums? Not a problem. I already raised five children.”

PETER LESCURE, Santa Rosa