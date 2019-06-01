The Last Word: This week’s top picks

June 1, 2019, 12:05AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

“OK, now we’ll play ‘rock, paper, scissors’ for infrastructure.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Two reasons: One, impeachment may backfire. Two, Republicans are going to Photoshop out my index finger.”

ELLEN SKAGERBERG, Santa Rosa

“Just remember, there are only two people standing between me and the presidency.”

JULIUS ORTH, Santa Rosa

“He usually gives me just one finger before he walks out, but not this time.”

WILL TURNER, Forestville

“His freaky tantrums? Not a problem. I already raised five children.”

PETER LESCURE, Santa Rosa

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine