Guest Editorial: Keep education reform on 2020 election agenda

This editorial is from the San Diego Union-Tribune:

In 2011, when Gov. Jerry Brown denounced education reform as a “siren song” devoted to trendy theories, many education experts winced. That’s because while progress in improving U.S. public education has been wildly uneven, the success stories are easy to spot.

In Massachusetts, sweeping reforms adopted in 1992 that demanded accountability from students, teachers, administrators and parents alike generated strong results across all student groups and among schools in poor and wealthy communities. In Florida, a similar plan adopted in 1999 also has had impressive results, and a state that once ranked near the bottom in education metrics is now third in the nation in the percentage of high school students passing Advanced Placement exams. Initiatives at the school level can pay off as well. A 2014 study of Chicago schools found that those that had strong principals and a focus on ongoing professional development for teachers did much better than other schools with similar demographics.

But while the last two Democrats elected president — Barack Obama and Bill Clinton — were both strong advocates of education reform, most of the highest-polling Democratic presidential candidates offer retrograde views. They tout the same tired theme that teachers unions have offered without strong supporting evidence for decades: All politicians need to do to improve schools is to increase their funding, especially for teacher pay.

Former Vice President Joe Biden wants to nearly triple — going from $16 billion to $46 billion — the Title I federal funds provided to schools in communities with high percentages of low-income families.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders wants a similarly huge increase in federal funding for schools with poor students and a $60,000 minimum starting salary for teachers, which is more than the current national average salary of about $58,000.

California Sen. Kamala Harris promises every public school teacher will get a $13,500 raise by the end of her first term.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is more vague but says it’s “absolutely critical” that the federal government “get real money” to public schools.

Obama used a carrot-and-stick approach: Under his “Race to the Top” program, 19 states that adopted reforms got $4 billion in additional federal funds, leading to significant education gains. Today’s Democratic presidential candidates want to super-size the carrot and throw away the stick.

Given that there are 3.2 million teachers and two influential national teachers unions — the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers — this push to shower schools with money in an era of massive budget deficits may merely be a political ploy that candidates know will never get through Congress. But the proposals to provide huge new sums of money without linking the funding to reforms suggest a dangerous development: the erosion of bipartisan support that education reformers received nationally from the mid-1980s until Obama left office in January 2017.

In this polarized era, too many issues are seen in a binary light. For 20 years, teachers unions have said education reform is being pushed by a corporate cabal bent on destroying public schools. Such statements are nonsense, given Obama’s and Clinton’s support for reform and the obvious good intentions of philanthropists like Bill Gates. But there’s a risk that they may become routine talking points for Democrats who see teachers unions as on their side and therefore deserving of reflexive support.

If that happens, that will jeopardize millions of students in districts where the needs of employees are prioritized because of their political clout. It wasn’t Fox News that said the California laws that protected teachers to the detriment of minority students are a profound civil rights issue. It was the editorial board of the New York Times, which in 2014 declared these laws had created “a deep-rooted inequity” and a “shameful problem.”

Teachers deserve reasonable job protections and fair salaries. But students deserve schools that embrace education reform and accountability, which offer the best hope for happy, prosperous futures.

