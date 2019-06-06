Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Ridgway’s resilience

EDITOR: While I applaud the sensitive coverage given to the lockdown incident at Santa Rosa High School, I would like to shed light on the experiences of the graduates of Ridgway High School and their family members (“Student detained in three-hour lockdown,” Saturday).

Ridgway’s staff was about two-thirds of the way through calling the names of the 2019 graduates when the lockdown was announced, and we were sent into classrooms for the lockdown. Information was scant, and we waited in frustration, watching the newly installed lockdown monitors for news. None came for a long time. Finally, the remainder of the ceremony was canceled, and we were released.

Ridgway represents some of the best efforts at giving students the support they need to get a high school diploma in spite of earlier struggles. The disappointment at having graduation ruined by this unfortunate incident was felt by everyone but endured with dignity. The family members who had to take off from work for the daytime ceremony stoically accepted the events as they unfolded. It is one more example of how strong a community exists at Ridgway.

KATE McDOUGALL

Santa Rosa

Contradictory policies

EDITOR: When it comes to our government, does the left hand know (or care) what the right hand is doing, and vice versa?

For example, the state of California has mandated that counties study and make plans to save our sources of groundwater. As a result, Sonoma County will spend something over $300,000 per year on studies. However, our groundwater is still disappearing. In spite of this, the county is approving enormous cannabis grows that will suck up groundwater.

Or perhaps fracking is your favorite method of diminishing our groundwater supply. There are more than 31,000 fracking wells in California — the “environmental state.” Currently, the federal government permits allow 9 billion gallons of wastewater from fracking wells to be dumped into the Pacific Ocean annually — a criminal assault on our environment and the health of our people. This is madness and must be stopped. P.S. That is groundwater that becomes wastewater.

I don’t know about you, but I believe the left hand and the right hand have little interest in what we, the public, think.

CHARLENE STONE

Santa Rosa

Solutions pay more

EDITOR: Regardless of what some representative quipped to a reporter, the homelessness funds that Daniel Drummond referenced in his letter (“Disruption pays,” Saturday) are subject to an application process that demands the submission of detailed plans — plans that meet prescribed standards for delivery of services as well as precise measurements of performance and accountability. Our city and county legislators are being highly diligent in administering the funds.

A point of fact: the money was not “thrown” at Homeless Action! The money was “awarded” — as it was to all organizations — on the merit of the plans they submitted. Further, achieving the distinction of the award doesn’t guarantee an organization will receive the money. There is yet more process to get through to achieve a contract with the city. The contract will drive the payment of the award.

There’s an army of folks who believe we have the resources of talent, imagination, skill, heart, funds, land and property to make serious improvements and bring true, cost-saving solutions to the problem of homelessness in Sonoma County. We encourage Drummond and associates to join us.