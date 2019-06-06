Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
June 6, 2019, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Ridgway’s resilience

EDITOR: While I applaud the sensitive coverage given to the lockdown incident at Santa Rosa High School, I would like to shed light on the experiences of the graduates of Ridgway High School and their family members (“Student detained in three-hour lockdown,” Saturday).

Ridgway’s staff was about two-thirds of the way through calling the names of the 2019 graduates when the lockdown was announced, and we were sent into classrooms for the lockdown. Information was scant, and we waited in frustration, watching the newly installed lockdown monitors for news. None came for a long time. Finally, the remainder of the ceremony was canceled, and we were released.

Ridgway represents some of the best efforts at giving students the support they need to get a high school diploma in spite of earlier struggles. The disappointment at having graduation ruined by this unfortunate incident was felt by everyone but endured with dignity. The family members who had to take off from work for the daytime ceremony stoically accepted the events as they unfolded. It is one more example of how strong a community exists at Ridgway.

KATE McDOUGALL

Santa Rosa

Contradictory policies

EDITOR: When it comes to our government, does the left hand know (or care) what the right hand is doing, and vice versa?

For example, the state of California has mandated that counties study and make plans to save our sources of groundwater. As a result, Sonoma County will spend something over $300,000 per year on studies. However, our groundwater is still disappearing. In spite of this, the county is approving enormous cannabis grows that will suck up groundwater.

Or perhaps fracking is your favorite method of diminishing our groundwater supply. There are more than 31,000 fracking wells in California — the “environmental state.” Currently, the federal government permits allow 9 billion gallons of wastewater from fracking wells to be dumped into the Pacific Ocean annually — a criminal assault on our environment and the health of our people. This is madness and must be stopped. P.S. That is groundwater that becomes wastewater.

I don’t know about you, but I believe the left hand and the right hand have little interest in what we, the public, think.

CHARLENE STONE

Santa Rosa

Solutions pay more

EDITOR: Regardless of what some representative quipped to a reporter, the homelessness funds that Daniel Drummond referenced in his letter (“Disruption pays,” Saturday) are subject to an application process that demands the submission of detailed plans — plans that meet prescribed standards for delivery of services as well as precise measurements of performance and accountability. Our city and county legislators are being highly diligent in administering the funds.

A point of fact: the money was not “thrown” at Homeless Action! The money was “awarded” — as it was to all organizations — on the merit of the plans they submitted. Further, achieving the distinction of the award doesn’t guarantee an organization will receive the money. There is yet more process to get through to achieve a contract with the city. The contract will drive the payment of the award.

There’s an army of folks who believe we have the resources of talent, imagination, skill, heart, funds, land and property to make serious improvements and bring true, cost-saving solutions to the problem of homelessness in Sonoma County. We encourage Drummond and associates to join us.

KAREN FITZGERALD

Santa Rosa

Preserve Howarth house

EDITOR: Regarding the caretaker’s house at Howarth Park, which has been recommended for demolition, take a walk around the mid-century Craftsman-style building evidences a lack of recent upkeep, but no obvious structural decay or opening to the weather (“Targeted for demolition,” May 7).

I propose that the city of Santa Rosa consider preserving this structure to serve the park and the community for one or more of the following purposes: volunteer center, nature education center, park information and history center, first aid station, park ranger and docent headquarters or staging area for natural history walks and volunteer work parties.

In addition, the grounds immediately surrounding the building could be a self-guided native plant garden (the Milo Baker chapter of the California Native Plant Society might assist with this). Foot paths and crosswalks would be needed for safe access. Local service clubs and, potentially, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the park (Howarth Park Conservancy?) could assist the city with volunteer labor and fundraising.

The caretaker’s house is part of the park and should be repurposed to provide education and services to current and future patrons.

RICHARD SHIPPS

Sebastopol

Avoiding a war

EDITOR: With Secretary of state Mike Pompeo refusing to acknowledge that a war with Iran isn’t already authorized, I want to thank Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris and Rep. Jared Huffman for their support of the bipartisan Prevention of Unconstitutional War with Iran Act of 2019. This effort is much needed to preserve Congress’ constitutional authority to determine if and when the United States goes to war. I am highly concerned that the president may instead take action to go to war with Iran without the constitutionally required approval from Congress.

I encourage our representatives to continue to take steps to promote a diplomatic approach to resolving our differences with Iran. It is the only way to true peace.

LISA VANDERBOOM

Sebastopol

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine