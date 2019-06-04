Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Glorifying violence

EDITOR: Another day, another shooting, and more schools shut down by threats from armed attackers. Thanks to the National Rifle Association, we’ve got guns everywhere, and any troubled employee or student has access to them. (Note Santa Rosa High School last week.)

But what about the “entertainment” industry? As I watch the NBA playoffs on TV, I see multiple movie ads depicting people shooting other people. They show this stuff to make money. When will the “entertainment” industry have the decency to help end this glorification of gun violence?

MICHAEL JACK O’BRIEN

Santa Rosa

Maintaining all parks

EDITOR: I am a retired park ranger with firsthand knowledge of the deteriorating condition of public facilities used by the recreating public (“Get to work on maintenance at national parks,” Editorial, May 28).

The multiple federal agencies managing public lands and waters don’t have the blanket support from Congress that the National Park Service enjoys.

Infrastructure is crumbling everywhere. For example, while the Restore Our Parks Act addresses the needs of our national parks, that funding and authority doesn’t apply to lands and waters managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, including parks in our own backyard — Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino. Nationwide, the Corps is the largest provider of water-based recreation in the country, with more than 250 million visits annually.

Differing congressional budget subcommittees create a patchwork of legislation that often excludes the Corps of Engineers. To support infrastructure funding at Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino, members on the House Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Subcommittee need to hear from the recreating public.

Legislation like the Restore Our Parks and Public Lands Act is a strategy we need throughout our public lands agencies, regardless of who manages them.

NANCY ROGERS

Board member, The Corps Foundation

Petaluma

Slaughter at Tiananmen

EDITOR: Tuesday marks the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre where the Chinese military slaughtered thousands of innocent Chinese civilians who wanted nothing more than freedom and democracy.

Other countries would pay a steep price or penalty for that kind of behavior. Communist countries are given such accommodation and allowance for some reason.

We will still grin and glad-hand and shake our rear ends because the Chinese continue to sign capitalist business deals.

We will remember the dead, but that’s it. When “that’s it” becomes “that’s enough,” only then will things change.

RON ROMANO

Rohnert Park

The rebuild challenge

EDITOR: Kudos to Santa Rosa and Sonoma County government leaders. In October, I wrote a letter sarcastically saying, “I wonder, how many of our local government leaders are patting themselves on the back for a fine job of facilitating the rebuilding of 50 homes a year after the fires. At this rate, it will take more than 100 years to rebuild the 5,300 homes that were destroyed” (“Slowly rebuilding,” Oct. 22)

Now, in an article about the state insurance commissioner asking insurance companies to extend payments for living expenses, we learn that 393 of 5,334 houses destroyed in the Tubbs fire have been rebuilt (“Insurers urged to extend coverage,” May 28). This is a big improvement. Now, at this rate, it will take a little over seven more years to rebuild all destroyed houses. Progress.