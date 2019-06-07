Friday’s Letters to the Editor

A man-made disaster

EDITOR: It is terrible that cellphone coverage was lost during the Camp fire (“Backup power sought for cell towers,” Sunday). It’s also dangerous that a widespread power outage may occur for an indefinite period of time due to precautionary deactivation of The Geysers transmission lines due to fire conditions (“PG&E plans power outages,” Monday). The loss of cellphone coverage due to a lack of backup power for 100,000 or more people for an extended period represents the possibility of a major (man-made) disaster.

TODD REED

Rohnert Park

A site for homeless

EDITOR: In response to the letter by Daniel Drummond (“Disruption pays,” Saturday), may I suggest the lot on the corner of North Dutton Avenue and West Eighth Street in Santa Rosa as a parcel large enough for a village of small homes for the homeless?

I believe it belongs to either the Sonoma County Water Agency or the city if Santa Rosa. It has an older home on it that could be utilized for a manager, support services, a community kitchen, bathing facilities, etc. Between this home and the walking trail next to the creek, there is enough room for a village of tiny homes and landscaping. It could provide an example of what can and should be done.

IRENE DURHAM

Sebastopol

Russian dirty work

EDITOR: For more than 70 years, Russia has been the enemy of the United States. We as a nation have sacrificed tens of thousands of lives and spent trillions of dollars fighting cold and proxy wars with Russia. It currently has 1,600 nuclear weapons aimed at the U.S. Russia lost the cold war. Vladimir Putin, a former KGB agent, has sworn revenge. He has been sowing seeds of destabilization among western democracies, and it is starting to work.

The Trump campaign had 251 contacts with Russian agents. They should have had zero. Donald Trump asked Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails, and it did. Russia used and is using social media to pit Americans against one another. There are 11 counts of obstruction of justice in the Mueller report that can’t be prosecuted because they are against a sitting president.

These aren’t alternative fact but real facts. They happened. T.K. McDonald’s letter in the Sunday paper (“Time to move on”) was either the work of a Russian dupe or a Russian troll. Shame on The Press Democrat for doing Putin’s dirty work without making a disclaimer.

TOM PARETO

Petaluma

Countering gun violence

EDITOR: On June 1, another mass shooting left 12 more Americans dead (“Gunman kills 12 in Virginia Beach,” Saturday). Twelve more families and an uncounted added number of friends and other relatives mourn what happened in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Twelve more unnecessary, tragic funerals that the National Rifle Association could pay for if its leaders weren’t corrupt.

In Congress, Rep. Mike Thompson, along with a bipartisan majority of co-sponsors, has written HR 8, which would bring about universal background checks. It already passed the House. The American Medical Association is behind it. With enough public support, it might pass the Senate.

Congress has had a death grip on it since the NRA and its gun lobby has opposed even such a moderate approach for public safety as this legislation.