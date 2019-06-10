Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Saving ourselves

EDITOR: I had a realization. Humans like to believe we are separate from our world, that we just live here. We believe the earth is an entity entirely different from us, something to be used, exploited or protected. None of this is true.

We are part of this earth, as much as the plants and animals and rocks and soil. Anything we do to harm our earth will harm us. It isn’t a selfless thing to protect the earth. It isn’t a low priority or elitist issue. It is entirely self-serving, and if we could only realize that, I’m sure everyone would be all for it.

Whether or not you believe in climate change, plastic that ends up in the water will hurt the water you drink. Animals that die of starvation or lack of shelter or being forced from their homes will disrupt the food chain, and it won’t be long until even we have nothing left to eat.

We can’t think of this as something that’s nice to do with spare money. It affects each and every one of us and is imperative to our survival. And we have officially run out of time to wait around.

KATHERINE BURFOOT

Rohnert Park

Grateful for the news

EDITOR: I grew up in Southern California during the 1950s and ’60s, and I can remember our family always subscribing to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Times were a bit simpler then, and every member of the family couldn’t wait to get our hands on that daily rag. Anne Landers was the favorite.

As an adult living in Willits, I am amazed to have a daily paper like the award-winning Press Democrat delivered to my home every morning before 6 a.m. Though I am more progressive in my outlook, I believe the paper gives a balanced approach to world and national news. I also appreciate the coverage of the North Bay. It is great that you run commentary from various pundits, both right and left, as that gives me a better sense of what both sides of the aisle are thinking.

In this age of “fake news”, I really count on The Press Democrat to get it right. To stand up to those who want to fabricate the truth is a critical service. Thanks for your ongoing excellence.

NOEL J. O’NEILL

Willits

Ode to Cricklewood

EDITOR: While I am grateful for the sign of recovery and excited to be able to visit to Willi’s Wine Bar in its new location, your characterization of Willi’s as “the most prominent Sonoma County restaurant destroyed in the fires” (“Willi’s beginning anew,” May 30) does a sad injustice to an even longer standing pillar of the Sonoma County restaurant community that we won’t get back.

Cricklewood was a go-to for business lunches, pre-LBC event snacks and delicious prime rib dinners for thousands of Sonoma County locals and visitors alike. The warm welcome you could count on from Michael and Lynette O’Brien, who also lived on the property (and ergo lost their home in the fire), was always a treat and one of the best reasons to come by.

This landmark of Sonoma County traditions is missed and a reminder that while the community will recover, some things won’t come back as they were. The building will be rebuilt, and I’m excited to see what great restaurant the Venturis will attract. But there will always be a place in my heart (and my stomach) that wishes Cricklewood were still around.