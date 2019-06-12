Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

No reason to impeach

EDITOR: Is it not time to do a review of attitudes toward our country, our president and our two-party system?

Flying an upside-down American flag is a signal of dire distress, not because you disagree with our elected president. This is a democratic society. We don’t all have to agree. What we need to do is be civil to each other and try to understand another citizen’s point of view.

The real danger to life and property is now being displayed at our southern border, with thousands of migrants charging our border and demanding access to the United States without regard to our legal process.

The push to impeach our president is without any justification. A two-year study made no recommendations that there was collusion. Isn’t it time to give up this witch hunt and begin working on infrastructure and immigration?

Our economy is growing and is at its best in many years. Is it time to look at the positive things that are happening and get on with the work our government should be doing rather than finding fault and ignoring any of the positive actions, of which there are many, accomplished by President Donald Trump?

BEVERLY KELVIE

Santa Rosa

Climate-related disasters

EDITOR: The disastrous floods in the Midwest (and looming fire disasters here) are exactly what is predicted by scientific climate models. One of the most fearful “feedback loops” in climate change is that as increased greenhouse gases warm the planet, more water evaporates and the atmosphere holds yet more water vapor.

Water vapor is itself an extremely powerful greenhouse gas, so more water vapor leads to increased temperatures and yet more warming, and so on.

Also, a 2-degree Celsius average temperature increase does not mean everywhere just gets 2 degrees warmer. It means we stay “average” much of the time and then become radically hotter at other times, leading to catastrophic fires, floods and winds.

Hell is descending on the planet, and nothing will stop it except a full emergency response at all levels.

ANDY FERGUSON

Petaluma

Listening for sirens

EDITOR: I left Franz Valley School Road in Calistoga that night, Oct. 8, 2017, trying to go to my home off of Mark West Springs Road. There were flames, and the whole sky was on fire, but I saw no firetrucks, and there were no sirens.

I traveled to Maria Carrillo High School, then Oliver’s market, then toward Fountain Grove, still trying to go home to no avail.

Somehow I remembered how to get on the freeway, and at 5:30 a.m., I found refuge with friends in Petaluma. The sky was on fire to the Northwest, and it was glowing red to the east also, but I never saw firetrucks or police cars and never heard sirens.

It was a terrible eerie night. Why no sirens? Wasn’t this an emergency?

SHARON HELMER

Calistoga

Combating homelessness

EDITOR: I hate to disappoint Daniel Drummond and the Sonoma County Taxpayers Association, but his letter about a grant to homeless activists was flat-out wrong (“Disruption pays,” June 1).

Before the HOME Sonoma grants were awarded, each applicant submitted a detailed application, which was scored by two separate expert groups in a rigorous, competitive process. Now, after funding decisions have been made, each awardee is undergoing more inquiry and documentation and will be required to sign a detailed contract with the county. The reporter captured a moment of well-deserved celebration in the midst of a long process of government oversight.