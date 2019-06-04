PD Editorial: Tariffs on Mexico, a penalty for Americans

Mexico is the leading destination for California exports, purchasing 17 percent of all California exports, according to the state Chamber of Commerce.

As for products coming the other way, only two U.S. states import more goods than California from our neighbor to the south. Last year, California residents bought more than $44 billion worth of cars, computers, fresh produce and other products imported from Mexico.

The price of those goods will start climbing if President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to impose escalating tariffs on imports from Mexico.

In effect, he intends to tax Americans because he’s unhappy with the number of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. or trying to enter the country illegally.

The new tariffs will kick in at 5% on Monday and ratchet up to 25% by October unless Mexico stops the flow of illegal immigrants, Trump said in a tweet last week.

Based on last year’s trade figures, that would be an $11 billion hit on Californians alone.

And how will success at the border be measured? A White House statement said it’s “to be determined in our sole discretion and judgment.” So far, however, the administration hasn’t shown a lot of judgment on trade or immigration.

The influx of migrants at the southern border is a real problem. Monthly arrests at the southwest border have increased tenfold since April 2017, despite Trump’s tough rhetoric and harsh policies, and detention centers and immigrants courts are overburdened by the arrival of entire families fleeing lawlessness in Central America.

But tariffs are a phony solution. Even the president’s top trade adviser is opposed, according to the Washington Post, as are business groups and many of Trump’s usual allies on Capitol Hill and among the conservative commentariat (“No supply chain is safe from Tariff Man,” a Wall Street Journal editorial said).

Moreover, Mexico already is cooperating with the United States by keeping thousands of migrants in Mexico to await asylum hearings in the U.S., offering temporary work permits to migrants who remain in Mexico and returning tens of thousands more to their home countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Migrant caravans headed to the United States can be deterred the same way illegal immigration from Mexico was reduced — by creating economic opportunities and combating gang violence so people have less reason to leave home.

Instead, Trump ordered an end to U.S. assistance to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. He should reverse that counterproductive policy and offer to assist Mexico’s efforts to turn back U.S.-bound migrants.

Trump seems fixated on tariffs that will come out of the pockets of U.S. consumers and businesses. Mexico will only suffer if Americans stop buying their products.

But changing supply chains isn’t easy for manufacturers, such as Ford Motor Co., which imports 15% of the parts used in its best-selling F-150 pickups from Mexico. And consumers are likely to keep buying Mexican avocados and other products at higher prices. Doubt it? U.S. imports from China set a new record of $539.5 billion in 2018, despite tariffs imposed by Trump.

Bad trade policy won’t solve immigration problems. But it can complicate efforts to reach trade agreements with other countries and leave American consumers to suffer the consequences.

