Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

America’s D-Day legacy

EDITOR: I was gratified that both newspapers to which I subscribe had thoughtful articles commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion at Normandy — D-Day — on June 6, 1944. A few focused on the true and long-term effects of that event looking back all these years. One of the best was published in The Press Democrat — thank you — by Washington Post columnist David Von Drehle (“Changing the course of history”).

I wish all Americans could read this concise lesson in history. Not just the history of World War II, but of the geopolitical events and global economic changes that took place because of that war, after that war and into modern times. Think the reasons for the formation of the European Union and the sheer economic might of the United States — to this day — and its effect on stability in the world.

Many of us tend to forget the details, and we would do well to remember them as we navigate this modern world.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

Elect a woman in 2020

EDITOR: There are 22 candidates for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. They range from a former vice president to an activist/writer who has never held office.

There are 16 men and six women in the field. Among the women are four sitting U.S. senators, a member of the House of Representatives and Marianne Williamson, the aforementioned activist/writer.

My suggestion is that, for the good of the country, all the male candidates withdraw from the race. Given the assault on women’s health, rights and freedom, this would be a clear signal that the Democratic Party stands with and for women and for the future of the planet.

There is plenty of diversity by age, race and political perspective among the female candidates. All of these women would drive Donald Trump crazy — and none of them will be bullied.

What do you say, guys? Do the right thing, and put the good of the country and the planet ahead of your personal ambitions. We need a woman in 2020.

ABRAHAM ENTIN

Santa Rosa

Bohemian Grove protests

EDITOR: It’s only taken 39 years for the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to take a stand on the annual Bohemian Club encampment (“Board balks at club contract,” Wednesday). That’s right, we began protests up there back in 1980 after researching several issues that members profited from, including war, nuclear power and weapons. Our point was to show the connectedness of so many of the issues that need to be confronted and changed in our society, and certainly sexism is one of them.

These men represent the 1% and always have. But we never focused on gender discrimination as the main reason for our protests as it is simply one of so many. Certainly racism and classism are represented well at these July gatherings, which have been going on in our backyard for nearly a century and a half.

But better late than never, so thanks to the supervisors for finally pointing out the obvious.

There are many other reasons why this annual encampment needs to be under scrutiny. Hopefully, those supervisors who have asked the sheriff to reconsider county funding for Boho security will take the opportunity to look into the whole story of why folks have protested up there for so long.