PD Editorial: Never forget the sacrifice and bravery of D-Day

Seventy-five years ago, history swung on a hinge. D-Day — June 6, 1944, a Tuesday — was pivotal in creating the world we inhabit today, a world that would be darker if the hinge had swung the other way.

D-Day was the largest seaborne invasion in history and a turning point in World War II. Five thousand landing and assault vessels carried 160,000 Allied troops across the English Channel to five beaches — Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword — along a 50-mile stretch of Normandy’s coastline. Paratroopers dropped to provide support from the rear.

On those beaches the Allied forces came under heavy fire by Germans in strong defensive positions. They fought their way ashore through land mines, barbed wire, wooden stakes and other fortifications. They jumped, swam, ran and crawled through deadly confusion, suffering 10,000 casualties, including 4,414 confirmed dead. Eighty-five of them were Californians.

And they prevailed. The invasion began the liberation of France from Nazi occupation and ultimately made possible the Allied victory over Hitler’s Germany on the Western front.

The D-Day victory was born of careful preparations, elaborate deceptions employed against the Germans and the valor of Allied fighting men.

Even so, it was a gamble: The Allies failed to meet their objectives for the first day of the invasion and did not secure all five beaches until June 12. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, the Allied supreme commander, prepared a statement taking full responsibility in case the invading forces had to be withdrawn.

The statement shows that Eisenhower understood the risks of failure. High winds and heavy seas had already delayed the invasion by one day. Any further postponement would have meant waiting another two weeks for the right combination of moonlight and tides, and a heavy storm blew in on those dates.

Each passing day threatened to weaken the element of surprise, giving the Germans more time to learn where the Allied landings would occur and allowing them to further fortify those sites.

Each passing day brought Germany’s V2 missiles closer to deployment, rendering Allied forces vulnerable even before they left port.

And each passing day allowed the Nazi death camps to continue their ghastly work.

While delay, or even failure, on D-Day probably would not have prevented an eventual Allied victory in World War II, it would have changed the map of post-war Europe and might have made the atomic bomb a factor in ending the war against Germany.

But Allied soldiers fought their way across the sand and gained a foothold on the continent. By the end of June, the Allies had 875,000 troops in France, almost half of them American. Tough fighting lay ahead, but D-Day set the rest of the war’s course.

The men who stormed the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago, and the many more who came after them in the weeks that followed, are mostly gone. Their memory is preserved in events such as the anniversary flights of three dozen restored aircraft over Normandy — including the Spirit of Benovia, a DC-3 owned by the Benovia Winery in Sonoma County.

It’s vital to keep D-Day memories alive. D-Day shaped our world — and set an eternal standard for bravery and resolve.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com