Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Coffey Park coming back

EDITOR: I don’t think the city of Santa Rosa is responsible for rebuilding homes after the October 2017 fire (“The rebuild challenge,” Letters, Tuesday). Individual residents are, and they have made tremendous progress in the Coffey Park area, especially given the shock, grief, and horror we have suffered.

That said, representatives from the city (including current Mayor Tom Schwedhelm) have been present at every monthly Coffey Strong coordination meeting that I have attended. The city’s level of coordination is exemplary. I can say that having served for 35 years in state government, this level of coordination is unparalleled.

The rebuild numbers cited in Doug Griffin’s letter don’t paint the full picture. Of 1,265 lots in the Coffey Park area, as of May 27:

213 not under permit (17%).

44 permits in review, not yet issued (3%).

733 permits issued (58%).

275 approved for occupancy (22%).

As of May 27, 1,008 homes (80%) in the Coffey Park area were under permit or completed.

Yes, kudos to the city of Santa Rosa and the efforts of Coffey Strong.

ROBERT KLAMT

Santa Rosa

Trump at Omaha Beach

EDITOR: I write on June 6, angered by how President Donald Trump could besmirch the graves of the souls in the American Cemetery above Omaha Beach. Anyone who has visited there is moved by the sacrifice reflected its vastness.

Despite his wooden delivery of a speech someone else wrote for him recognizing their valor, he thereafter sank into a personal vindictive against a real Purple Heart vet — Robert Mueller — against a backdrop of those graves. At least Nancy Pelosi, of whom I am skeptical, had the good sense to decline to talk about American politics there.

I thought of my father landing on Omaha Beach 75 years ago and how different he and the others in that invasion force were from this self-absorbed draft dodger. Despite their own fears, they risked everything to rid Europe of Nazism, while Trump thinks that neo-Nazis (Charlottesville) are some “very fine people.”

Trump’s speech had the right words, but his mind and heart were obviously elsewhere.

ROBERT FAUX

Santa Rosa

A Sonoma tradition

EDITOR: It appears our county supervisors are questioning the Bohemian Club’s use of the Sheriff’s Office to provide security due to the club’s “gender exclusionary” policy. This is obviously an attempt on the supervisors’ part to pander to what they think their constituents politically correct sentiments would be.

The Bohemian Club encampment has been a Sonoma County tradition and honor for 147 years.

I understand that breaking tradition is all the fashion these days, but, as a seventh- generation Sonoma County native, I like some of the old traditions.

So let’s pull the deputies out — I’m sure they couldn’t use all that premium pay — all so you can protest “the man.”

I know you think it’s a bunch of fat rich Republicans dressed like the Monopoly man, but it’s not. You might be surprised by the diversity you would find there.

The emphasis is on the arts; there are a lot of musicians there. Every year they put on a show for free. The proceeds go back into the community.