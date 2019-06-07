Guest Editorial: Petaluma yearbook photo’s teachable moment

This editorial is from the Petaluma Argus-Courier:

For the second year in a row, a Petaluma school made national headlines around graduation time.

Last year, it was Petaluma High School’s decision to cut the mic on a graduation speaker who veered off script to talk about sexual assault that caused a controversy.

This year, it was a photo in a Kenilworth Junior High School yearbook that got people talking. The photo in question was of the eighth grade basketball team and showed several students making a hand gesture now associated with white supremacists.

The photo was widely circulated on social media, sparking outrage in the community. The east Petaluma junior high made the prudent decision to recall the yearbooks and offered to place a sticker over the potentially offensive image. Activists carried signs to last week’s school board meeting with slogans like “Hate is not innate,” and called on school officials to implement more diversity training.

Meanwhile, social media lit up in response, with some expressing outrage at the apparent gesture and others defending the students and expressing outrage at those who were offended.

The hand gesture the students in the photo are flashing is a circle formed with the thumb and pointer finger with the three other fingers extended, commonly known as an “OK” sign. In recent years, right-wing hate groups online have usurped this gesture, claiming it forms the letters “WP” for “white power.”

Other uses include basketball players flashing the three fingers after scoring a three-pointer, and it has also been a symbol for an adolescent game — the circle game — meant to distract someone into looking at the hand sign.

The intent of the students in the photo is unclear. They may have been innocuously playing a version of the circle game, or they may have been imitating images they have seen from hate groups. Intent should be a factor in any potential discipline — hopefully the students were just playing a game and this can be a teachable moment.

But it matters not what their intent was for those who were offended by the gesture. Someone can be offensive even when they don’t know they are being offensive. If there was a photo of a preschool class, and one of the students had their middle finger raised, we wouldn’t get angry at the student, who couldn’t know what it means, but we would teach them to never do it again. And we would try to edit the image out of the photo.

Symbols by themselves are not offensive. It is the meaning behind symbols that evoke emotional responses. White supremacy and other forms of hate are certainly offensive to most. It’s sad that they have coopted this hand sign, but it does give it a new, menacing meaning.

In this incident, the public outrage was understandable and justified, and the school administration’s quick response was heartening. Hopefully it will serve as an opportunity to learn about how to treat each other and avoid offensive actions.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com