The Last Word: This week’s top picks

June 8, 2019, 12:05AM

“He’s not out, but he’s not safe either.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Sorry, Bill, but it’s out of my hands. In the movie, Robert DeNiro plays me, and Elton John plays you.”

SAM BROWN, Santa Rosa

“It says here you shouldn’t call ’em as you’re told to see ’em.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“I called no balls and three strikes, yet your redacted summary shows no strikes and the batter is still up?”

JULIUS ORTH, Santa Rosa

“There’s no exoneration in baseball.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Your rule book has a lot of redactions.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

