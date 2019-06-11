Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Deputies and shooting

EDITOR: How is it that Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson was arrested, shamed and hauled away in cuffs for failing to run toward the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida (“Deputy arrested over lack of action,” June 5), yet the manpower, equipment and firepower present at the Yountville veterans home shooting saw fit to stand around for eight hours, apparently until they were sure the gunman was dead? How can that be?

I’m grateful to Napa County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Lombardi for having the courage to run toward the shooter and exchange gunfire with him (“New details emerge in Yountville shooting,” Saturday). I wasn’t there, and I don’t know what happened, but I know what I read in the paper, and if it is anywhere close to the truth, only one man did the right thing in Yountville that day, while the rest did … what, and why?

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Regulating hemp

EDITOR: No matter who you ask, the consensus is that Sonoma County’s cannabis program has been a disaster. It could be because it was rushed, and the process was heavily influenced by the cannabis lobby, easily foreseeable consequences weren’t considered, or some combination of these. The county is now faced with an expensive “re-do” of an ordinance that has locked out small farmers, failed to stanch the illegal market, caused environmental harm and hurt neighbors.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will decide whether to fund a position at the agricultural commissioner’s office to create and enforce regulations on commercial hemp cultivation. We have an opportunity to get it right the first time.

Cannabis and hemp are the same plant, indistinguishable except for laboratory testing of THC levels. We need commonsense regulations to facilitate a smooth roll out, allowing hemp cultivation where it makes sense, and avoid costly legal battles over growing it where it harms other crops or just doesn’t belong. Please urge your supervisor to fund the hemp program manager position at the agricultural commissioner’s office. Hemp is coming, with or without regulations.

LAURA WALDBAUM

Santa Rosa

GOP complicity

EDITOR: Donald Trump has been throwing the word “treason” around recently in reaction to the Mueller report. He, of course, has used the word incorrectly, but like so many of the words Trump spews, this may just be rank bile and nothing more. Trump’s comments, however, beg consideration of the lack of integrity shown by his supporters and enablers.

It is the unequivocal conclusion of the Mueller team, as well as the conclusion of our intelligence agencies, that Russia malevolently attacked our election system in 2016. Trump continues to deny that Russia interfered to aid his campaign, while House and Senate Republicans remain largely mute, or offer only mild criticism of Trump’s Russian allies.

The election process is at the heart of our democratic system, and it is the bedrock on which all our other democratic institutions are built, yet the GOP appears largely unconcerned about Russia’s interference.

Perhaps I have a different concept of citizenship and patriotism than these Republicans, but I find their silent assent to this assault on our democracy contemptible and a clear violation of their oaths of office.